Lakers Could Reunite With Standout Guard Following NBA Release

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin has been waived by the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Bufkin was on a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 contract with the Pelicans but faced an uphill battle to secure the team’s final roster spot.

The 23-year-old previously described his time with New Orleans as “pretty solid,” but ultimately, his performances were not enough to earn him a place on the regular-season roster.

Now, Bufkin, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, finds himself facing an uncertain future with the new season just days away.

Lakers Could Be in Line for Unexpected Reunion With Kobe Bufkin

Like many players who find themselves waived ahead of the regular season, Bufkin could explore opportunities overseas for the first time in his career.

Still only 23, his impressive G League production could make him an attractive option for international teams, potentially opening the door to a lucrative contract.

However, Bufkin may prefer to remain in the United States and continue pushing for another NBA opportunity.

One possibility would be joining the Pelicans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, although the organization would first need to acquire his returning player rights.

Those rights remain with the Lakers’ newly relocated G League affiliate in Coachella Valley, as Bufkin last played for South Bay at the developmental level.

That creates an intriguing, albeit unlikely, possibility of Bufkin reuniting with the Lakers organization and returning to the G League in Coachella Valley.

However, with no clear pathway to Los Angeles’ NBA roster, the former first-round pick may prefer to explore opportunities elsewhere.

Bufkin also remains eligible for a two-way contract. While such an opportunity may not materialize immediately following his release, another productive G League campaign could put him firmly back on the radar of NBA teams.

Bufkin’s Impressive G League Production Could Attract NBA Interest

Grant Afseth of RG.org recently cited an NBA scout who described Bufkin as “an enticing player for a team to take a chance on,” regardless of whether he made the Pelicans’ roster.

The scout highlighted Bufkin’s limited opportunities to establish himself at the NBA level, pointing to his impressive G League production as evidence of his potential.

Bufkin emerged as one of the G League’s standout guards during his time with the Lakers’ affiliate, South Bay, last season.

Across 24 appearances in 2025-26, he averaged 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting an impressive 50.8% from the field and 42.3% from three-point range on seven attempts per game.

Those performances earned him a standard NBA contract with the Lakers to finish the regular season, although Los Angeles waived him ahead of the playoffs to make room for Nick Smith Jr.

Bufkin further strengthened his case for another NBA opportunity with an impressive 2026 Summer League campaign for New Orleans.

Across three appearances, he averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 block while shooting 45.2% from the field.

His standout performance came in the opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, when he scored 30 points in a 105-92 defeat.

Bufkin shot 8-of-16 from the field, knocked down five three-pointers, and added four rebounds, six assists, and five steals.

Despite his latest setback, Bufkin has demonstrated enough ability to remain an intriguing prospect for teams seeking backcourt depth.

Whether his next opportunity comes with the Pelicans’ or Lakers’ G League affiliates, another NBA organization, or overseas, the former first-round pick may not have to wait long for his next move to materialize.