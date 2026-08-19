Former Lakers Standout’s NBA Return Hopes Take Dramatic Twist

For eagle-eyed observers, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin‘s NBA outlook has shifted dramatically over the past few days.

Bufkin joined the New Orleans Pelicans on a training camp deal following an impressive Summer League stint, allowing the former first-round pick to compete for a place on the regular-season roster.

That pathway appeared to disappear following a flurry of recent roster moves. However, another decision by New Orleans has suddenly reopened the door.

Former Lakers Standout Kobe Bufkin Gets Fresh Opportunity

On Monday, New Orleans signed Trendon Watford to a one-year, $2.9 million minimum contract, filling the final opening on its 15-man standard roster.

For Bufkin, that left a two-way contract as his most realistic route onto the Pelicans’ NBA roster.

Even that possibility appeared to vanish on Tuesday when New Orleans signed undrafted forward Malik Dia to a two-way deal following his Summer League stint with the organization.

For a brief period, the Pelicans had no obvious NBA roster opening for Bufkin.

Then came another twist.

Shortly after adding Dia, New Orleans waived two-way center Hunter Dickinson, according to NBA reporter Michael Scotto.

That decision created another two-way vacancy and, crucially, gave Bufkin a fresh opportunity. He remains eligible for a two-way contract, with the 2026-27 campaign representing his fourth season of NBA experience.

Winning the spot will be far from straightforward, though.

New Orleans has also handed training camp deals to Caleb Houstan and Christian Koloko, while seemingly casting a wide net in its search for additional talent.

South Korean standout Lee Hyun-jung has also reportedly emerged on the Pelicans’ radar.

Kobe Bufkin Has Already Made a Strong NBA Case

Bufkin put himself firmly in the conversation with an impressive Summer League showing for New Orleans.

Across three appearances, he averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block while shooting 45.2% from the field.

His biggest performance came immediately, dropping 30 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opener.

Bufkin shot 8-of-16 from the field and connected on five three-pointers, while adding four rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 105-92 defeat.

It continued an impressive stretch for the 22-year-old after he established himself as one of the G League’s standout guards with the South Bay Lakers last season.

Across 24 appearances in 2025-26, Bufkin averaged 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals. More impressively, he shot 50.8% from the field and 42.3% from three-point range on seven attempts per game.

A return to the G League remains possible if Bufkin misses out on the Pelicans’ final two-way spot. New Orleans would need to acquire his returning player rights from the Lakers for him to play with the Birmingham Squadron.

However, Bufkin has already proven himself extensively at that level, potentially making another full G League stint less appealing.

The overseas market could also emerge as an alternative if another NBA opportunity fails to materialize.

For now, though, the Pelicans’ latest roster move has unexpectedly reopened an NBA pathway that appeared closed just hours earlier.