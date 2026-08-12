Ex-Lakers Kyle Kuzma Hints at Deeper Issue Inside Team After Stunning Sale

Indeed. The Los Angeles Lakers are changing hands again, barely a year after the franchise was purchased by Mark Walter for roughly $10 billion.

On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reported that Josh Kushner and Bob Iger have agreed to purchase the Lakers for a record $12.5 billion, citing multiple sources. The deal still requires approval from the NBA’s Board of Governors and is subject to due diligence.

What is perhaps more stunning is that the Lakers are changing ownership just 14 months after Walter, the billionaire businessman who owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, purchased a controlling interest in the franchise from the Buss family at a $10 billion valuation. The Buss family had controlled the Lakers since Jerry Buss purchased the team in 1979.

The Lakers changing ownership again had former L.A. star forward Kyle Kuzma reacting openly.

Kyle Kuzma Reacts to Lakers Sale

Kuzma, the 31-year-old who was selected in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, took a not-so-subtle jab at the Lakers on social media following news.

“Nobody flips a crown jewel in 14 months because (it’s going well).”

Kuzma, who won the 2020 NBA championship with the Lakers, is questioning why an owner would turn around and sell one of the most valuable franchises in professional sports just over a year after purchase.

Kuzma was selected with the No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and sent to the Lakers after he was originally taken by the Brooklyn Nets. He quickly became one of the Lakers’ most important young players, even earning MVP honors in the championship game of the Lakers’ 2017 Summer League title run.

He remained with Los Angeles through the arrival of LeBron James and played an important role behind James and Anthony Davis in the Lakers’ title-winning 2019-20 season.

Kuzma appeared in 276 games for the Lakers, averaging 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He was traded in 2021 to the Washington Wizards as a part of a deal that brought Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles.

Reactions to Sale

Kushner and Iger said they were honored to take ownership of the Lakers and looked forward to what’s ahead.

“As lifelong NBA fans, we are deeply honored for the opportunity to become stewards of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world. We have immense respect for the leadership and vision of Jerry and Jeanie Buss,” Kushner and Iger said in a statement. “Our long-term commitment is to build on that foundation, compete at the highest level, and serve this extraordinary team, its fans, and the city of Los Angeles.”

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic, the face of the franchise, took to social media to react to the news.

“Being a Laker means everything to me, and I’m excited to get back on the court and bring a championship to LA. I’ve gotten used to big changes over these last few years, but I know that no matter what, there is no limit to the potential of this iconic franchise,” Doncic posted to X. “I look forward to meeting Josh and Bob so we can get to work building something special in LA together.”

Said Lakers legend Magic Johnson: “Laker fans, you couldn’t have two better owners. I’ve known Bob personally for over 40 years – he has always loved the Lakers and basketball and he will bring championships back to LA,” Johnson wrote on X.