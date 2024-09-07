Kyle Kuzma Makes Bold Claim About Lakers Trading Him in 2021

One can only wonder where the Los Angeles Lakers would be right if they had never traded Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma commented on this notion in an interview with ALL-STAR Magazine’s YouTube Channel.

When asked if the Lakers would still be contenders if they still had him, Kuzma answered in the affirmative.

“For sure, 100 percent — I think — it was tough because I think they kind of gave up on me,” Kuzma said, as transcribed by Ahn Fire Digital’s Jesse Cinquini. “And they gave up on that team, too, a little too early — probably panicked a little bit. But in the NBA, things happen fast. You never know what’s gonna happen next, and it’s always a revolving door. So, we had a tough — a tough little stretch, but it happens.”

Trading Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell to the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook backfired tremendously for the Lakers. They missed the playoffs in 2022, then went in a similar direction in 2023 before overhauling the team mid-season. So much could have been different had they kept their 2020-21 roster intact.

Though the Lakers did not benefit from the trade, the Wizards haven’t done any better. They haven’t made the playoffs since trading Westbrook in 2021.

Lakers & Kyle Kuzma Interested in Reunion

Though Kuzma believes the Lakers should not have traded him, he would be down for a reunion. Not only that, but the feeling might be mutual. Lakers Daily’s Anthony Irwin reported that Kuzma was among the players the Lakers have discussed with other teams.

“Sources say the Lakers have held trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers about Jerami Grant, the Brooklyn Nets about Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Toronto Raptors about Bruce Brown and the Wasington Wizards about Kyle Kuzma — as well as other teams and other trade targets. To this point, though, those are the names most closely linked to the Lakers, according to league and team sources,” Irwin wrote in a July 3 story.

Irwin added that Kuzma would be okay with a reunion, and there may have been some traction on a trade.

“League and team sources have maintained over the last year or so that Kuzma would welcome a return to Los Angeles, just as the Lakers would love to have him back.

“Among Portland, Brooklyn, Toronto, and Washington, sources close to the team say talks have been most productive with Washington.”

Kuzman remains with the Wizards, but a trade sounds feasible, given that the Wizards have started a rebuild.

Kyle Kuzma Fueled Lakers Return Rumors

Though Kuzma has been linked to the Lakers, there still hasn’t been a reunion. However, Kuzma fueled the speculation about a reunion via his X account. On July 8, he posted a tweet with the caption, “LA (with) the vibes.”

He didn’t elaborate much on this, but such a tweet definitely aroused fans’ curiosity. It sounds like Kuzma knew what he had with the Lakers and enjoyed his time in Los Angeles. The Lakers have made the playoffs for the last two postseasons, but their chances of winning another title may have been better had they kept him.