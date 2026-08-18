Former Lakers 7-Foot Center Lands Rare Opportunity Ahead of New Season

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Kylor Kelley has been selected for the 2026 G League United roster ahead of a historic trip to China later this month.

G League United will face the Shanghai Sharks in two games on August 28 and 30 as part of the inaugural NBA Shanghai Basketball Festival.

The matchups will mark the first time a G League team has faced opposition from the Chinese Basketball Association, with Shanghai entering the event as the reigning 2025-26 CBA champions.

For Kelley, the trip represents another opportunity to showcase his defensive credentials as he searches for his next move following a well-traveled 2025-26 campaign.

Lakers Developed Kylor Kelley Into Elite G League Rim Protector

Kelley spent significant time within the Lakers’ developmental system over the past two seasons, carving out a reputation as one of the G League’s most disruptive interior defenders.

The seven-footer appeared in 31 games for South Bay last season, averaging 8.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.1 blocks while shooting an efficient 67.9% from the field.

His value extended well beyond his scoring. Kelley provided South Bay with size, rebounding and an imposing presence around the rim, continuing a defensive trend that has followed him throughout his professional career.

Since entering the G League after going undrafted in 2020, Kelley has made 139 appearances and recorded multiple games with eight blocks over the past three seasons.

His best defensive campaign came in 2023-24, when he led the entire G League in blocked shots and earned All-Defensive Team honors.

That production continued last season. Kelley had accumulated 65 blocks by the time he left South Bay in February, ranking sixth across the league despite his campaign with the Lakers ending early.

His departure came after South Bay agreed to a buyout that allowed Kelley to pursue an opportunity in the Philippines.

Kelley Gets Another Chance to Impress NBA Teams

Kelley returned to the NBA radar this summer when he was named to the Utah Jazz’s Summer League roster in Las Vegas, although a calf injury limited him to just two appearances.

His selection for G League United now provides another platform to perform in front of evaluators while competing against high-level international opposition.

Kelley has spent much of his professional career navigating between the G League, overseas basketball and short NBA opportunities, largely building his reputation around defense and rim protection.

Last season alone, he earned a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks before later receiving a 10-day deal from the New Orleans Pelicans, all while his returning G League rights remained with the Lakers organization.

Although his NBA opportunities have been brief, Kelley has shown what he can offer when handed extended minutes.

Across 11 career NBA appearances, he has averaged 3.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. His most notable performance came with Dallas against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when injuries opened the door for an increased role and Kelley responded with a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Finding another route back to the NBA may not be straightforward. Another overseas opportunity could appeal, while a return to the G League, either with the Lakers’ newly relocated affiliate or elsewhere, would keep Kelley firmly within the league’s developmental system.

If another G League organization wants to add Kelley, it would first need to acquire his returning player rights from the Lakers. Such deals are routine at the developmental level and would provide Coachella Valley with some value in return.

For now, the trip to China offers Kelley another valuable opportunity to remind teams why his rim protection has made him one of the G League’s most reliable defensive big men.