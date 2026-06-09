Lakers-Kyrie Irving Rumors Raise a Major Question for L.A.

Over the last couple of years, the Los Angeles Lakers have been connected to Kyrie Irving in the rumor mill on multiple occasions.

Most of those rumors have had to do with Irving reuniting with LeBron James. Entering the 2026 NBA offseason, the rumors connecting the two parties have been brought up once again.

According to a recent report from “Scoop B” Robinson, the Lakers stand out as a logical suitor for Irving this offseason. If the Dallas Mavericks choose to move on from him, Los Angeles could consider trying to pair Irving with Luka Doncic moving forward.

Of course, the Irving and James reunion rumors might not become a reality even if he ends up with the Lakers. It sounds like James could end up leaving Los Angeles in free agency to end his career somewhere else.

With that being said, the rumors surrounding a Lakers move for Irving raise a major question for the franchise.

Lakers’ Kyrie Irving Rumors Cause Austin Reaves Speculation

Simply thinking about Los Angeles making a move for Irving would bring up major questions about Austin Reaves’ future with the team.

Reaves is set to become a free agent this offseason. The overwhelming expectation has been that he will end up re-signing with the Lakers. However, the team will have to pay up in order to keep Reaves in town.

This offseason, Reaves is eligible to sign a five-year deal with Los Angeles worth up to $241 million. Needless to say, the Lakers likely wouldn’t be able to afford that deal if they were to acquire Irving.

Irving didn’t play during the 2025-26 NBA season as he recovers from a torn ACL. Back in the 2024-25 campaign, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in 50 appearances. He also shot 47.3 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from the three-point arc.

Adding Irving would almost certainly mean parting ways with Reaves. That reality alone would have to force Los Angeles to think twice about pursuing the longtime star point guard.

Would Kyrie Irving Fit Alongside of Luka Doncic?

While there is no question that Irving would fit with James, the idea of playing alongside of Doncic is not as easy to visualize.

Of course, Irving and Doncic played together for a short time on the Mavericks. They get along well, but both players need the basketball in their hands. At 34 years old coming off of an ACL tear, Irving’s long-term fit with Doncic may not be ideal.

If it came down to Irving or Reaves, the safest choice for the Lakers would be to simply re-sign Reaves.

Irving could make sense for Los Angeles. Rob Pelinka might even consider the option. But, at the end of the day, the fit and repercussions of acquiring Irving would be too negative and the Lakers should choose to pass on the option.