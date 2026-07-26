Proposed NBA Trade Has Lakers Land $94 Million Starter in 1st Post-LeBron Move

The Los Angeles Lakers have been quiet since LeBron James officially announced his departure from Hollywood to the Philadelphia 76ers. Ongoing NBA rumors continue to link the Lakers to Atlanta Hawks free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

So far, things appear to be at a standstill as the Lakers and Hawks have been unable to reach a sign-and-trade agreement. Not everyone is convinced that Kuminga is the best option for Los Angeles.

Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Ward makes the argument that the Lakers would be wise to pivot away from Kuminga to Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson.

“As for Johnson, he’d be a one-year rental for a player that can be the 3-and-D wing the team seems to covet right now,” Ward wrote in a July 25, 2026, story titled, “Lakers Should Pivot From Jonathan Kuminga to Intriguing Trade Target.” “If things don’t work out as planned, he’d be a player the Lakers could move ahead of the NBA trade deadline next season, with expiring contracts always being attractive trade pieces.

“If it does work out, Johnson gives the Lakers another player who can stretch the floor and make an impact defensively,” Ward continued.

“Even though Johnson’s scoring took a high with the Nuggets last season at 12.2 points per game compared to 18.8 with the Brooklyn Nets the previous season, he was still very efficient in the shooting department, posting career highs in field-goal percentage (48%) and from deep at 43 percent.”

Let’s explore the latest Lakers rumors.

Lakers Rumors: NBA Trade Pitch Has LA Land Nuggets Starter Cameron Johnson

Johnson is entering the final season of a four-year, $94.5 million contract with the Nuggets. It remains to be seen what kind of deal Kuminga will land in NBA free agency.

What would a potential trade for the Lakers look like in order to acquire Johnson? The above trade package has the Lakers sending Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia to Denver in exchange for Johnson.

The Nuggets may push for a future draft pick as well in order for the Lakers to acquire the forward.

“The Lakers could offer a trade package of Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia to land Johnson,” Ward added. “This would also help open a roster spot to accommodate the signing of (Matisse) Thybulle, which they must do before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

“Obviously, the Nuggets have to want to make this deal, and that is likely the biggest hurdle if the Lakers decide to go this route.”

Lakers News: LA’s Trade Offer for Hawks Jonathan Kuminga Have Been ‘Underwhelming’

Whether it is Johnson or another player, the Lakers may soon be forced to pivot away from Kuminga. The Athletic’s Joe Vardon reported that the Lakers’ trade proposal for Kuminga is “underwhelming” which could create an opportunity for the Cleveland Cavaliers to land the forward.

“League sources, who spoke on the condition anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations, said what the Lakers are prepared to offer Atlanta in a trade is underwhelming, whereas Cleveland has potentially more appealing trade pieces,” Vardon noted in a July 24, story titled, “Cavaliers could pivot to Jonathan Kuminga after missing out on LeBron James.”