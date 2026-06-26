Lakers a ‘Likely Suitor’ to Land $60 Million NBA Champ Days Before Free Agency: Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a pivotal offseason with two major questions ahead of NBA free agency. First, what will LeBron James in free agency?

The least complicated path is for James to re-sign with the Lakers, but there continues to be rumblings that the star has eyes for other teams, including the Golden State Warriors or Cleveland Cavaliers. It also remains to be seen if the Lakers are still willing to pay top dollar to retain James.

Tangentially, what moves will the Lakers make to build a contender around Luka Doncic? The latest Lakers rumors indicate the front office is targeting some help from the NBA champion New York Knicks.

The Stein Line’s Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that the Lakers are a “likely suitor” for Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. Additionally, the insiders added that there is a “growing pessimism” that Robinson will re-sign with the Knicks.

“The Lakers, amid a growing pessimism that the Knicks will be able to hang onto Robinson, are also regarded as a likely suitor for the New York big man once free agency officially begins,” Stein and Fischer wrote in a June 26, 2026, story titled, “The NBA’s latest trade and free agency Intel.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Lakers rumors.

NBA Rumors: Lakers & Nets Among Top Suitors to Poach Mitchell Robinson Away From Knicks

Robinson played on a four-year, $60 million contract and will be a free agent. The Lakers and NBA teams may begin negotiating with free agents starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30.

Contracts may not officially be signed until July 6, meaning anything before this date are non-binding verbal agreements. The Lakers will have competition as the Brooklyn Nets are also in contention to make a run at Robinson, per The Stein Line.

“The Stein Line has learned that the Nets have legitimate interest in trying to sign big man Mitchell Robinson away from the team across the East River that just won its first NBA championship in more than 50 years,” Stein and Fischer detailed.

“… Trying to sign Robinson away from the Knicks, whose owner James Dolan has been openly fearful of the NBA luxury tax system’s second apron in the wake of his team’s title run, would certainly generate some back-page headlines in Gotham.”

Knicks Rumors: New York Is Unlikely to Re-Sign Mitchell Robinson

The rumors come amid news of the Knicks’ likely reluctance to be a second apron team, despite coming off an NBA championship. Things could change once free agency begins, but the early signs point to Robinson cutting ties with New York for a more lucrative contract.

“Heard it’s unlikely Mitchell Robinson will be back with Knicks next season,” New York Post’s Stefan Bondy noted in a June 25, message on X. “He’s longest tenured Knick but also an unrestricted free agent.

“Owner James Dolan said he’s unwilling to pay into second apron so running it back with bench is not feasible.”

Time will tell if Robinson will sign with the Lakers, Nets, a mystery team or if the Knicks will have a change of heart.