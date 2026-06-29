Proposed Trade With Mystery Team Has Lakers Land $74 Million Award Winner for LeBron

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiting just like everyone else to see what LeBron James decides in NBA free agency. Teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat have been floated as potential landing spots for James in ongoing NBA rumors.

Could there be a sleeper team waiting to make a surprise push for James? The Ringer’s Bill Simmons makes the case for the San Antonio Spurs making a run at James to pair with Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs would likely need to orchestrate a sign-and-trade to land James. Simmons’ hypothetical proposal has the Spurs sending Keldon Johnson and Luke Kornet to the Lakers for James.

“Yeah, you could sell that really fast,” the analyst explained in a June 28, 2026, episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “Like Pops (Gregg Popovich) there. I’ve had a long relationship with him, his team’s close. I could be the missing piece.

“I watched them in the finals for five games. They were missing that one veteran leader. And by the way, it could be a trade where it’s like Kornet and Keldon Johnson’s expiring (contract) and then you could figure out how to pay LeBron $30 million a year for two years.”

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Has Declined LA’s Desire to Have Contract Talks Ahead of NBA Free Agency

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So far, James has not appeared eager to have contract talks with the Lakers. NBA free agency officially begins on June 30, and James is permitted to begin talking with other teams.

“And they, you know, are having these other talks (with players), they reached out to LeBron, to LeBron’s representative, to Rich Paul, and said, ‘We’d like to have LeBron back, okay,'” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst detailed in a June 29, edition of “The Hoop Collective” podcast. “But there have been no further talks.

“And from what I understand, like, the Lakers have not made an offer. But LeBron, from what I understand, as of today, when I got this update, LeBron has not made himself available to meet with the Lakers yet.”

LeBron James Trade Proposal Has Lakers Land Keldon Johnson From Spurs

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Johnson is fresh off winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. Yet, his four-year, $74 million contract may provide fans with a bit of sticker shock, especially when comparing the forward to an NBA legend like James.

The good news is that Johnson is entering the final season of his current deal and will have an $18 million cap hit in 2026-27. Kornet is on a four-year, $40.7 million deal that is slated to run through the 2028-29 season.

The center’s contract contains a club option which allows the Lakers to cut ties with the center (or keep the veteran for another season) in 2028.

The Spurs Beat Knicks With LeBron James, Says Analyst

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Simmons makes the case that the Spurs are the best fit for James if the star’s goal is to win another NBA championship. The analyst believes the Spurs would have won the NBA Finals if James was on the team.

“I really like the idea of him on that team and I wouldn’t consider it a ring chase,” Simmons added. “(Because) if I’m him, I wanna keep playing. I’m still really good. This Lakers thing has fizzled out.

“They obviously don’t want him to come back. It’s been an uneasy dance for six months. They wanna turn the team over to Luka (Doncic), and San Antonio kind of needs him. If he had been in that Knicks series, I think they would’ve won.”