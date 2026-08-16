Projected NBA Trade Has Lakers Land 19 PPG 2x All-NBA SF in 4-Team Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers remain the subject of speculation well into the dog days of the offseason. L.A. is still in the market for roster reinforcements, as evidenced by their ongoing pursuit of Atlanta Hawks free agent swingman Jonathan Kuminga.

Another player who has recently emerged on the Lakers’ radar is Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson. A Los Angeles native, Thompson has been linked to the Lakers stretching back to his prime years. It appears both sides share mutual interest.

“It’s not a surprise to me that my buddy Christian Clark, the Mavericks writer over at The Athletic, said and reported this week that Thompson would welcome a return home to Los Angeles, of course, where he is from, where his father, Mychael Thompson has played and done media for a long, long time here,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported.

Added Fischer: “This market that is shaping up for him, the fact that there is some L.A. interest, the fact that there is Miami interest, there’s probably other teams that have interest in Klay Thompson as well.”

Market Heating Up for Klay Thompson as Luka Doncic and Lakers Search for Another Addition

It appears Lakers fans are split on Thompson. Some prefer the Lakers go after him but only if he enters free agency.

Although it would be more ideal for the Lakers, or any team, to wait for Thompson to become a free agent, there are ways he can be acquired at a reasonable price. Here’s a projected framework that lands Thompson in L.A.

Lakers receive: Klay Thompson and a 2031 second round pick (via POR)

Mavs receive: Vit Crejci and a 2031 second round pick (via LAL)

Trail Blazers receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Moritz Wagner

Nets receive: Robert Williams

In this hypothetical trade, the Lakers land Thompson without absorbing additional salary. The Mavs trim over $17 million in payroll while the Blazers add some needed frontcourt depth. The Nets pick up a center they could use.

The Latest on Klay

Thompson, 36, still has one season remaining on a three-year deal he signed with the Mavs as a free agent in 2024. That summer, Thompson reportedly considered joining the Lakers, but it was the pull of getting to play alongside Doncic that pushed the five-time All-Star to sign with Dallas. The Doncic connection is another reason why the Lakers stand out as Thompson’s potential next team.

“At this point, it remains unclear if Klay Thompson — the Mavericks’ leading 3-point shooter in each of the past two seasons — will be back in Dallas for a third year,” The Athletic recently reported. “The Mavericks have explored his trade market but have yet to find a deal, multiple sources with rival teams told The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss any potential negotiations. Thompson is owed $17.5 million this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.”

It appears the Mavs are dug in on a decision; Thompson will not be bought out, but Dallas is willing to trade him.

“To this point, Dallas has not been looking to find a buyout agreement with Klay Thompson,” Fischer said. “He’s got one year left on a three-year, $50 million deal that Klay signed two seasons ago when he left the Golden State Warriors, the franchise he won four championships with.”

The Miami Heat stands out as the most frequently mentioned suitor for Thompson. But the Lakers might offer the former All-Star with a cleaner on-court fit.