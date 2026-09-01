Lakers Expected to Turn to Exciting 22-Year-Old Forward Next to Luka Doncic

September has entered, and the Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for ways to address major roster holes.

As Lakers reporter Khobi Price noted, L.A. losing Jonathan Kuminga to the Minnesota Timberwolves has made things a touch or two more challenging.

“The Lakers’ failed pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga, who is signing a two-year deal with the Timberwolves, has left them with a hole in the frontcourt,” Lakers reporter Khobi Price wrote for the California Post. “And with their payroll $8.1 million from the NBA’s $209 million first-apron threshold, they’re hard-capped for the 2026-27 season. With their roster already having 16 players signed to guaranteed contracts, the Lakers’ options for other roster additions are limited. But they still have clear needs with a month before training camp kicks off.”

Free agent options are slim and rather attractive. Making a trade will be difficult due to the team’s nearly-exhausted asset clip. So, what approach will the Lakers take to address at least one of the two areas on the roster that needs work?

Lakers Youngster Expected to Get More Shine Next Season

If L.A. can’t make another move this offseason, expect it to pivot to banking on internal development next season. The Lakers don’t have a ton of young, rising stars, but one of them is surely exciting 22-year-old forward Adou Thiero.

According to Price, Thiero is among the small handful of Lakers in line to get more opportunities next season in the wake of L.A. failing to land Kuminga.

“From a physical profile standpoint, Thiero (6-foot-8, 220 pounds) and Kuminga (6-foot-7, 225 pounds) have similarities. Including elite athleticism and quickness for their size,” Price wrote. “But Kuminga is far ahead of Thiero when it comes to offensive skill and production. Without Kuminga though, there’s a pathway for Thiero to be on the fringes of the rotation.”

Players of Thiero’s profile have often done well playing alongside an offensive creator like Luka Doncic.

Thiero is early into his development and far from a starting-caliber player, but his energy and knack to make exciting plays in the air has Lakers fans dreaming about what the future might hold. The young forward is one of the Lakers’ few athletic options on the wing.

Thiero On the Rise

As Price noted, Thiero showed some glimpses of promise toward the end of last season and even during the playoffs.

“The second-year Lakers forward, who was sidelined for parts of last season because of lower-body injuries and spent most of 2025-26 in the G League, ended the year getting consistent minutes in the playoffs,” Price wrote.

He then really showcased himself in July, giving Lakers fans plenty of highlight reel-worthy plays to get excited about.

“Thiero’s performances in July during summer league in San Francisco and Las Vegas showed he’s still pretty raw and has plenty of development ahead of him,” Price wrote. “And that playing time should be easier to come by if the Lakers are looking for a bigger wing who can be a lob threat, strong rebounder and hold their own defensively against bigger forwards – all things that would’ve been asked of Kuminga that Thiero is equipped to handle.”