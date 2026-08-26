Report: Lakers Get Great News as 23-Yr-Old Star PF ‘Prefers’ to Join Luka Doncic

It is almost September, but the Los Angeles Lakers are far from finished with their offseason business.

The Lakers have multiple roster holes to address, including the starting power forward and back up center positions.

Khobi Price of the California Post recently reported that the Lakers could add another big man before the start of the 2026-27 season — and they better! — but what we know for certain is that L.A. is trying its best to land someone who can deliver major minutes at power forward.

Insert free agent star Jonathan Kuminga, whose connection to the Lakers has grown stronger throughout the offseason.

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Kuminga remains arguably the most attractive free agent remaining on the market. Kuminga’s suitors are down to just two teams: the Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Kuminga preference on where he would like to play next season is clear.

“For Kuminga, I still think his situation comes down to Minnesota or Los Angeles,” Fischer, speaking on the Bleacher Report NBA insider live stream notebook on Tuesday, said. “Kuminga, I think, has seemed to prefer going to the Lakers; they have the most opportunity to negotiate there.”

Meanwhile, the Wolves, who could also use someone to plug at power forward, are quite limited in the financial package they can offer Kuminga.

“Minnesota is just limited to signing Kuminga to the taxpayer mid-level (exception).”

Fischer also noted that he expects the Kuminga offseason stalemate to reach a conclusion soon, saying he originally expected Kuminga, the 23-year-old former lottery pick, to sign with a team last week.

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Last week, NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin also reported that Kuminga is favoring the Lakers as he sorts through his free agency decision-making process.

“Which is why Minnesota sits there, with $6 million of its mid-level exception that he can walk right into, no sign-and-trade. He’d get to play with LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards. … Kuminga reportedly likes the idea of playing for the Lakers — who would start him at the four — as a better fit,” Helin reported Saturday.

Helin noted that the Lakers and Hawks recently dialed up conversations involving a sign-and-trade, with L.A. guard Jaden Hardy included in negotiations.

“The Lakers and Hawks talked sign-and-trade earlier this summer, but those talks stalled out because Atlanta is not looking to add salary (it is only $3.8 million below the luxury tax line, and Kuminga currently counts as zero for them),” Helin reported. “Or, at least Atlanta is not interested without a quality draft pick as an incentive, and the Lakers would not go there. Also, Atlanta currently has 17 players under contract heading into training camp and needs to shed at least two, not add players. The Lakers and Hawks are talking sign-and-trade again, with guard Jaden Hardey reportedly in the conversation (he makes $6 million this season), while previously that was Jarred Vanderbilt (12.4 million).”

Kuminga and the Lakers’ mutual interest dates back to the start of free agency and shortly after LeBron James departed from the franchise to ultimately sign with the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent.