Lakers Get Very Good News on $25M PF Trade Target as Star Nears Major Move

The Los Angeles Lakers have time to orchestrate a potentially needle-moving trade, but they don’t have forever.

There has been plenty of speculation about whether the Lakers will make a trade or just cut one player and enter the 2026-27 season as is.

“I don’t expect a signing, but I still think there’s going to be a trade,” Lakers reporter Jacob Rude wrote for Silver Screen and Roll. “At the very least, the Lakers are going to look hard for one. The problem is, when you look around the league, it’s tough to find a deal. The list of teams with an open roster spot is small and there are multiple teams in the same position as the Lakers in needing to trim their roster.”

A trade would be the best way for L.A. to address two significant needs, though it is more fair to question if the Lakers have enough in their war chest to acquire an impact star.

Among the many names mentioned as a potential Lakers trade target this offseason is Sacramento Kings wing De’Andre Hunter, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Lakers Get Good News as Kings Expected to Move on From Hunter

The Kings’ roster is in an interesting position, especially after the team signed Ben Simmons to a one-year contract. Hunter is one player believed to be on his way out of Sacramento as the franchise looks to pivot again and focus on rebuilding.

Right now, the Kings probably do have too many players at the spots where they would deploy (Anthony) Black, but that won’t be the case for long,” Kings reporter Eric Sperlazza wrote for Sports Illustrated. “Zach LaVine is expected to move on after his contract is up this coming offseason. The same goes for De’Andre Hunter, and it’s also hard to imagine Malik Monk sticking around for too much longer either.”

Hunter, 28, appeared in just two games for the Kings, who acquired the star wing from the Cleveland Cavaliers in late January. Hunter is on an expiring $25 million deal and has trade value. Even though the Lakers could wait one season and make a push for Hunter in free agency next summer, general manager Rob Pelinka would likely be open to acquiring Hunter in a trade considering the Lakers’ need for a starting-caliber wing.

If Sacramento hopes to secure some kind of return for Hunter, the Lakers could be a quality partner to do business with.

Hunter Could Be Best Option for L.A.

Khobi Price of the California Post mentioned Hunter, whom the Lakers previously had interest in, as a quality wing option the team could pursue in a trade.

“The Lakers previously had interest in trading for Hunter ahead of the deadline in February before the Cavaliers sent him to the Kings as part of a three-team deal with the Bulls,” Price reported in August. “There isn’t any known current interest in Hunter or (Kyle) Kuzma from the Lakers’ side, but they would likely be their best external backup options this summer with (Jonathan) Kuminga no longer available.”

Hunter doesn’t have the proven experience playing alongside Luka Doncic like P.J. Washington or Derrick Jones Jr., two players frequently mentioned in Lakers trade rumors, but has been a consistent starter for much of his career.