Lakers Get Good News on $30M Top PF Trade Target After Major Development

Are the Los Angeles Lakers ready to start the 2026-27 NBA season? Not quite. That is, not with the roster needs (with and s) they still have despite us being over a week into September.

As Ryan Anderson of the California Post noted, the Lakers are still lacking in the frontcourt.

“The Lakers already added Walker Kessler, Kevon Looney, Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams during an offseason focused heavily on defense and roster balance, but questions remain about their frontcourt depth and size at forward,” Anderson wrote. “Dwight Powell has been mentioned as one realistic minimum-salary option because of his extensive history playing alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas. Drew Eubanks, Bismack Biyombo and Mason Plumlee also remain among the available veteran big men.”

Those players may be solid veteran options, but they very well may fall short of what the Lakers need. The team needs someone who can log significant minutes in the frontcourt, something none of the players Anderson mentioned can do at this stage of their careers.

The Player That Would Upgrade the Lakers

Although the Lakers aren’t necessarily in an all-out pursuit of a trade, a major development coming out of their cross-town rivals may have just opened a new door. According to Clippers reporter Zion Trammel, Derrick Jones Jr., who has been frequently mentioned in Lakers trade speculation, is likely on the verge of being shipped out after the Clippers were caught red-handed by the NBA for salary cap circumvention.

“Jones Jr. has put up nearly identical numbers through his first two seasons with the Clippers,” Trammel wrote for Sports Illustrated. “He averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, one block, and one steal per game. He started 45 games last year, but with the additions of Brandon Ingram and Rui Hachimura, Jones Jr. would likely have a reserve role. Like (Kris) Dunn, he provides valuable defense as a forward and is in the final year of his contract. He’s owed $10.4 million. If not before the season, teams will line up for Jones Jr. at the trade deadline.”

Jones, who is on a three-year, $30 million contract, is an especially attractive trade target because he is entering the final year of his deal. L.A. wouldn’t find it very challenging to make room under the apron to add Jones, though making a deal financially feasible is just one aspect of a potential trade.

Will L.A. Go After Jones?

There is no reporting that the Lakers have pursued Jones or even have the veteran swingman on their radar. It is clear, however, that Jones, albeit undersized, would be a strong addition to the Lakers frontcourt thanks to his defensive versatility and explosive athleticism. (Are you picturing those lobs from Luka like we are?)

That noted, Lakers analyst Trevor Lane recently chimed in on the Jones speculation, casting doubt over a trade due to the longstanding rivalry between the Lakers and Clippers.

“I don’t see the Clippers doing business with the Lakers unless they’re getting something significant from the Lakers,” Lane said in a video on the Lakers Nation YouTube channel. “That’s the problem. They’re only gonna make a trade with the Lakers if they’re fleecing the Lakers; they’re one of those teams. You know how that goes.”

Well, it turns out that the Lakers might be able to offer something significant enough. The Clippers were just docked five first round picks; L.A. can’t give them those picks back but can certainly throw a first round pick swap and maybe a second rounder at them.

Would that be enough to convince the Clippers to send Jones to their rivals?