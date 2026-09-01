Lakers $52 Million Newcomer Raises Hopes With 22-Point Performance

It was not the most efficient performance for new Lakers big man Sandro Mamukelashvili, but for the Georgia national team–playing in the European leg of the World Cup qualifiers–it was nonetheless effective. Mamukelashvili made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half, helping to cut down on what had been a double-digit lead for upstart Portugal. That shot helped propel Georgia on a 10-0 run that gave them the lead, a lead they held through the second half for a 98-90 win.

Mamukelashvili played all but 3:09 of the game, and though he finished just 6-for-18 shooting, he packed the box score with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. He and former NBA forward Tornike Shengaila combined for 48 points on the night, in a game that moved Georgia to 5-3 in the tournament, tied with Spain for the No. 2 spot in their group. The Top 3 in each group goes on to the World Cup.

Georgia has only qualified for the World Cup once in its history, in 2023.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Giving Lakers Hope This Summer

It has certainly been a positive from a Lakers perspective to see Mamukelashvili playing so well this summer, as he has now scored 39 points with 13 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in his two games as part of the qualifiers. It’s part of a busy summer for Mamukelashvili, who participated in Luka Doncic’s Lakers minicamp in Slovenia earlier this month, scored 20m points in a friendly against Israel before the start of the qualifiers, then got off to his high-scoring start in Georgia’s first two wins.

Mamukelashvili has been more and more confident in international play as his team, which also features Magic center Goga Bitadze, has grown to rely on him more. Mamukelashvili averaged 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds in seven games at last year’s Eurobasket tournament. The hope is that the momentum from international play carries over to the NBA season.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Keeping Busy in August

It has, no doubt, been a fascinating summer for Mamukelashvili, who was a surprise signing by the Lakers during their one-day overhaul back in early July, in which they added Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton in the span of about an hour. He had his best year as a pro last season in Toronto, and finished with 11.2 points and 4.9 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game.

The Lakers gave him a four-year, $52 million contract in the offseason, one that many felt was an overpay for a career reserve who is a good stretch-big but who is not much of a defensive player.

The Lakers did seem intent on keeping Mamukelashvili in a reserve role, where he is most comfortable (he has started only 28 times in 271 NBA games). But they were unable to land a starting caliber power forward, meaning Mamu will at least be in the running for the role when training camp gets underway.

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Lakers Still Uncertain on Starting Power Forward

He was not sure that is how things will break with the Lakers, lineup-wise, but certainly his time in the WC qualifiers is helping to boost his confidence. Asked about starting last month, Mamukelashvili said: “I don’t know how it is all going to play out but I just think throughout my five years in the league, I have matured enough, I understand how to play this game and I think it is slowing down, year after year and I am getting more and more comfortable out there.

“What I’ve got to do is be coachable, listen to coach JJ, understand my spots, understand how we want to play. We’re still kind of in the process. Just play the game, play hard, do the simple things, do the dirty stuff. Just play, you know? There’s not much you can say, all I know is if I am put in this position, you are going to do the best you can to help your team win the game, and you’re gonna do your job the best way possible.”