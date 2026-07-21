Lakers Linked to Long-Rumored 6-Time All-Star Forward After Thybulle Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ roster around Luka Doncic has already changed wildly this offseason, but the franchise may still be in the market for more upgrades

After LeBron James’ departure ended an eight-year run in Los Angeles, the Lakers have spent the summer trying to assemble the best supporting cast around Doncic. After all, the team lost its most decorated player, who is a four-time NBA MVP. They have added several complementary pieces but remain rather light at the forward position even after signing defensive star Matisse Thybulle on Monday.

DeMar DeRozan’s connection to the Lakers has continued to persist for years. Now that the soon-to-be 37-year-old is a free agent and poised to sign with a contender, the rumor mill has only intensified. According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, the six-time All-Star remains a name to watch for both Los Angeles teams as he searches for his next opportunity.

“Either of the Los Angeles teams have been long-rumored DeRozan destinations,” Katz wrote.

DeRozan, though no longer the MVP candidate he was in Toronto, is coming off another productive season, averaging over 18 points per game, and is still an elite isolation scorer. He has averaged at least 18 points per game in 13 consecutive seasons.

Will Lakers Try Bringing in DeRozan to Give Luka Doncic Another Scorer?

A six-time All-Star, DeRozan hit the open market after being waived by the Sacramento Kings earlier this month. DeRozan was immediately linked to the Miami Heat and later to the Pistons, Lakers and Clippers.

DeRozan could recoup a lot of the nearly 38 points per game the Lakers bid farwell to this summer after losing Rui Hachimura, one of the league’s most prolific 3-point shooters, and James.

There is at least some reason to believe the Lakers could target DeRozan if doesn’t have his mind made up to sign elsewhere already.

DeRozan is holding off on a free agency decision until James chooses a team, according to reports. Whether that means DeRozan is using James as leverage or aims to sign with the team James joins remains to be seen. What likely can be said is that DeRozan is positioning to join a championship-contending team that could offer him a substantial role.

L.A.’s Busy Summer Continues

L.A. has opted for low-cost/high-upside additions this summer, including Collin Sexton, who averaged 18.4 points per game last season, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ziaire Williams, Kevon Looney and Thybulle in free agency.

The highlight acquisition of the summer is 24-year-old star big man Walker Kessler, whom the franchise received in a seismic sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz shortly after James’ departure.

Meanwhile, the Lakers remain invested in attempting to acquire Atlanta Hawks free agent Jonthan Kuminga after weeks of uneasy contract negotiations.

Kuminga declined the Lakers’ offer of roughly $10 million over two seasons, according to reports, and is seeking a deal that pays him closer to $15 million or more per season.

Although Kuminga is young and still possesses plenty of upside, the Lakers might not be able to get their hands on him due to little financial breathing room. But the pursuit continues, according to team insider Khobi Price.

If the opportunity is there, the Lakers might explore signing DeRozan to a cheap contract.





