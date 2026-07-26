Lakers NBA Champion Has Harsh Words for LeBron James After 76ers Move

Former three-time NBA champion Danny Green, who won a title with LeBron James in 2020, has sent a harsh message to his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate after he decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The retired sharpshooter made it clear that a fifth championship in Philadelphia won’t make James the GOAT, given the stacked roster he’s joining—featuring former MVP Joel Embiid and fellow All-NBA stars Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

“LeBron getting a championship as the 3rd or 4th option, that does not gonna be like, ‘Oh, you’re the GOAT now,'” Green said on his podcast, via Kalshi Hoops.

“Like Maxey and Brown are the best players on that team, then it’s Embiid, then it’s LeBron. You are now the 4th option,” added Green.

Charles Barkley Rips LeBron James

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made similar comments after James signed a two-year, $8M veteran minimum deal to sign with the 76ers. Barkley noted that James would have to win back-to-back championships in Philly to truly surpass Michael Jordan as the GOAT since he’d be joining a stacked roster with a clear ring-chasing motive.

“Yo, man, you’re always stacking your team,” Barkley told James during his appearance on the “Stephen A. Smith Show.”

“He stacked it in Miami. He stacked it in Cleveland. He’s stacked it in L.A. Now he’s stacking it in Philly,” added Barkley. “So, to me, I’m still going to have the same criticism I’ve always had. He’s always stacked his team.”

Barkley, however, conceded that James would become the GOAT if he led the Sixers to back-to-back titles before calling time on his career.

“If he wins back-to-back championships and walks away this thing at 44, 45, I’ll say something I ain’t never said before: ‘This dude I think I just saw the greatest basketball player ever.'”

Why LeBron James Joined 76ers

James did not mince words in his elaborate “Last Decision” statement, making it clear his decision to join the Sixers was purely about chasing another championship.

“This is my last decision,” James wrote, hinting that he will likely walk away from the sport after his stint with the 76ers. “I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?” James stressed.

“I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

The 41-year-old star provided context on his decision to join Philadelphia.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

The Sixers currently have the joint third-shortest odds to win the NBA championship, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. Reigning NBA champions, the New York Knicks, have the same odds to win the title as the 76ers.