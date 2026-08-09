Lakers’ Projected Trade Package for Aaron Gordon Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are still one bonafide starter short, even after a July jam-packed with potentially impactful additions to the roster.

The Lakers are thin at power forward. Right now, there is uncertainty over whom the team’s starting power forward will be on opening night.

To fill the void, the Lakers have been exploring their options since late June, right after LeBron James informed them he wasn’t going to return to the franchise for a ninth season. The departures of Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart didn’t help either.

L.A. has been in pursuit of Atlanta Hawks free agent Jonathan Kuminga for weeks, but both sides haven’t been able to come to terms. Will the Lakers turn to the trade market next?

The Lakers’ Dream Trade Target? Aaron Gordon

If there’s one player who would fit exactly what the Lakers are looking for, it is none other than Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon. A 31-year-old forward, Gordon may not be quite as good as he was when he helped steer the Nuggets to a title a few seasons ago, and he may have a growing injury history, but there’s no question the Lakers would be better with Gordon.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Lakers engage the Nuggets, Timberwolves and Pistons to discuss a four-team trade framework that sends Gordon, who has spent the last 5 ½ season in the Mile High City, to Los Angeles.

Lakers receive: Aaron Gordon

Nuggets receive: Jake LaRavia, Adou Theiro, Dalton Knecht and four second round picks (one each via DET and MIN)

Wolves receive: Jarred Vanderbilt

Pistons receive: Donte DiVincenzo

It is important to reiterate that this trade is hypothetical and intended as a fun — and legal! — suggestion. So, why might all four teams agree to this deal?

Why Detroit, Minnesota, Denver and L.A. Do the Deal

For Denver, moving Gordon has become more of a possibility than ever. The Nuggets are arguably in the worst financial position of any team in the NBA; Gordon figures to be a top trade chip who would help alleviate some of Denver’s limitations.

By dealing Gordon in this trade, the Nuggets knock off nearly $20 million in payroll and generate $11 million in tax space and $16 million in apron space. That would put the team in a much stronger position to retain restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

Might it be time for Denver to move Gordon while his trade value is still relatively high?

For Detroit and Minnesota, two major needs are solved in this trade. The Pistons land a secondary ball-handler and playmaker behind ascending superstar Cade Cunningham, while the Wolves, like the Lakers, fill their vacant power forward position. DiVincenzo for Vanderbilt makes for an easy swap because of the value of their contracts.

Meanwhile, the Lakers land their biggest upgrade this offseason. The 31-year-old Gordon would slot cleanly into the starting lineup to give Luka Doncic an incredible frontcourt weapon. It was reported earlier this offseason that the Lakers had interest in acquiring the former NBA champion.

“… Several teams are expected to contact the Nuggets as early as before the 2026 NBA Draft with immediate interest in Gordon,” NBA insider Brett Siegel reported in May. “Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Boston Celtics are among the many win-now teams Gordon would obviously fit in with as realistic trade suitors.”

It’s safe to say that landing Gordon would be a fine way to close out the offseason for the Lakers.