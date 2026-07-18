Lakers Proposed to Add 23-Year-Old, $64 Million Standout Next to Luka Doncic

The Lakers have yet to get their hands on Jonathan Kuminga despite pursuing the 23-year-old free agent star for multiple weeks. Although the franchise has had a busy and productive offseason, it still has some holes to fill, starting with the forward position.

As presently constructed, the Lakers don’t know what their starting small forward or power forward position looks like. The idea is to sign Kuminga and plug him into the starting lineup, but the Lakers and Kuminga have yet to close the gap in contract negotiations.

Might that mean the Lakers pivot to the trade market to round out the roster around Luka Doncic? L.A.’s ideal path to improving the roster is with a trade considering the financial restraints after signing multiple free agents. The good news is the Lakers have options on the trade market.

Could the Lakers Look to Explore a Trade for This Rising Star?

In the Eastern Conference, there is a budding contender open to moving on from one of its young assets. The Miami Heat was able to retain promising Serbian star Nikola Jovic in the seismic trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the franchise is reportedly seeking trade offers for Jovic.

In a potential low-risk/high-reward trade, the Lakers could package Jarred Vanderbilt and either Dalton Knecht or Bronny James in exchange for Jovic.

This trade would give the Lakers a rising young star with enormous upside potential without having to empty the little left in the asset clip. L.A. would also avoid adding any financial burden in acquiring Jovic, who will earn roughly $16 million next season. (Vanderbilt and Knecht will combine to earn roughly the same.)

Why the Lakers and Heat Might Benefit from This Trade

Jovic hasn’t had much opportunity to shine in Miami; he played just 17 minutes per game last season. But he has star potential, something even the Heat were seeing in him as recently as last offseason, where the franchise inked the 23-year-old forward to a four-year contract worth north of $60 million.

For the Lakers, if it means having to choose between virtually no option at the starting small forward or power forward position and acquiring Jovic, the answer is obvious.

Drafted by the Heat late in the 2022 NBA Draft, Jovic averaged just 7.3 points per game while shooting a lowly 37% from the field last season. But his minutes were sharply reduced, and he only appeared in 47 games.

Compare that to just the season before, where Jovic averaged close to 11 points per game while shooting nearly 46% overall and 37% from the 3-point line. Apart from the glaring difference in production, Jovic averaged roughly 25 minutes per game in the 2024-25 season compared to just around 17 minutes per game last season.

Would Jovic make the Lakers that much better in the West? Probably not. But could they carve out some playing time for him? The answer is likely a resounding yes.

Miami, meanwhile, might gladly accept a trade for the younger James, especially considering how a deal might help play a role in luring his father to the team.