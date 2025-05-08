Lakers Add `True 7-Footer’ in Proposed Trade

Adding a rim-running center will likely be a top priority for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. Rob Pelinka will be keen to pair Luka Doncic with a lob threat ahead of the new season.

In a recent trade proposal from Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, Mitchell Robinson is floated as a potential trade target. Robinson would provide high-level rim protection, shot blocking and of course, a lob threat out of the dunker spot and in the pick-and-roll.

Swartz’s proposed trade looks like this:

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, 2025 second-round pick, 2026 first-round pick swap rights

“The Lakers don’t need an All-Star center, but rather just someone with size who can protect the rim and be a vertical lob threat for Luka Doncic and LeBron James to find,” Swartz reasoned. “Robinson, 27, is a true 7-footer who knows his role and plays it well. He does a good job of cleaning the offensive glass and has blocked 2.7 shots per 36 minutes in his seven-year career.”

Robinson would plug the gap that was originally meant for Mark Williams. He would instantly improve the Lakers ‘ frontcourt and help put Doncic in a position to succeed moving forward.

Lakers Should be Wary of Robinson’s Injury History

Robinson has struggled with injuries throughout his career. He missed the majority of the 2024-25 season as he recovered from surgery. And while those injury concerns likely mean that New York would be willing to sit at the negotiating table, they will most certainly be something the Lakers’ front office will want to weigh up.

Still, when healthy, Robinson is a reliable big man. He has shone as a defensive lynchpin for Tom Thibodeau’s team and is currently making his presence felt in the postseason.

If the Lakers can finally find their big man of the future, it will give Pelinka a better idea of what other areas need to be improved throughout the summer.

Lakers Should Consider Parting Ways With LeBron

In what is expected to be a summer of change in Lakerland, there is growing discourse around the potential for LeBron James to either retire or continue his career elsewhere in the league. During a recent appearance on “The Skip Bayless Show,” Michael Rapaport shared his thoughts on why now would be a good time to wave goodbye to the aging superstar.

“It worked in bits,” Rapaport said. “Obviously, it didn’t work enough. I think it’s time to move on. I think he sucks the joy out of that team. It would be in their best interest, unless they’re able to get some other pieces, to let him go or move on from him. There were some stretches where he was a top-five player, some stretches where he was a top-10 player. They looked bad in the playoffs. … I think he is a vibe killer.”

LeBron has a player option for next season. Therefore, he can opt into another season with the Lakers. By doing so, LeBron would earn $52.6 million. So, while LeBron’s future remains a mystery, the Lakers will likely need his decision before deciding on how best to improve the current roster. After all, even at 40 years old, LeBron is still a top-20 player in the NBA.