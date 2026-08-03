Report: Lakers Get Good News as 5x All-Star ‘Would Welcome’ Joining Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an impressive offseason. There are still some moves to be made as the team is above the league-mandated roster limit.

After LeBron James’ departure, the Lakers made a quick transition as they officially entered the Luka Doncic era.

L.A. landed rising star center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster sign-and-trade. From there, the franchise got busy in free agency, signing Collin Sexton, Matisse Thybulle, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ziaire Williams and Kevon Looney.

Are the Lakers done adding talent, or is this an under-the-radar name out there they could be after?

Former All-Star Reportedly Open to Reuniting With Luka Doncic

The Lakers may have Jonathan Kuminga squarely on their radar, but Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson is another name to monitor after reportedly expressing openness to a potential move to Los Angeles. According to The Athletic, Thompson, a California native, wouldn’t mind a reunion with Doncic.

“My understanding is that Thompson would welcome a return to Los Angeles, where he spent part of his childhood and still owns a home.”

A five-time All-Star, Thompson was once viewed as a player the Lakers could go after. Thompson reportedly considered joining the Lakers as a free agent in 2024. Instead, the opportunity to play with Doncic pushed Thompson to Dallas.

Thompson joined the Mavs after spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors. As a Warrior, Thompson was perenially regarded as top two-way player in the league. That’s the player the Mavs were hoping they were getting when they signed the sharpshooting guard to a three-year deal.

As it stands currently, Thompson’s future in Dallas is shaky. He has one year remaining on his contract and has emerged as a trade candidate.

Should L.A. Trade for Klay?

Thompson is entering the final season of a three-year deal he inked with the Mavs two summers ago. He is owed roughly $17 million next season, which is potentially attractive for suitors. Knowing that Thompson will be free to sign anywhere next summer, teams may resist expending assets to acquire Thompson, who is past his prime and has a recent injury history.

That’s not to say Thompson is a low-impact player. In fact, the Miami Heat is strongly pursuing the four-time champions, according to reports, and views him as the ideal shooter next to the recently-acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Miami has resisted trading for Thompson; the franchise is hoping he reaches a buyout in Dallas.

If the Mavs ate the last year of Thompson’s contract, it would be interesting to see if the Lakers would push to sign him as a free agent.

Last season, Thompson registered 11.7 points per game and shot 38.3 percent from the 3-point line. L.A. would certainly welcome that kind of production off the bench.

Thompson has some, although not much, history with Doncic. Both players shared uniforms for a few months before Doncic was … yeah, it doesn’t need to be mentioned again.

If Thompson were to be open to accepting a veteran minimum deal as a free agent, the Lakers might show interest in the 36-year-old.