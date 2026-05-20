Lakers Receive Anthony Davis Trade Scenario Amid Crucial Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for a new center and interior presence could potentially see them reunite with a former player.

While it is not concrete that the Lakers are looking to bring back Anthony Edwards, there is a slight chance a move back to L.A. may happen.

According to Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane, Davis’ extension talks with the Washington Wizards could decide if he remains or not.

“In terms of whether or not he’ll be available via trade is going to come down to, does he sign for the money that Washington wants to give him,” Lane said. “I think that’s why AD had those comments the other day about how he wants to win MVP, he wants to win a championship, he wants [a] parade all these sorts of things.”

It’s been around 15 months since the Lakers traded Davis in a blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic. Since then, Davis has gone on to be traded again and another trade in a short span is possible. Davis has yet to play a single game for the Wizards following his acquisition from the Dallas Mavericks.

The Anthony Davis Situation

Davis played only 29 games for Dallas before he was traded to Washington this past trade deadline.

The Wizards also acquired Trae Young as well with hopes of building an experienced core next season. They ignored all the injury red flags with Davis and sure enough, he didn’t suit up for them this season.

This pattern is not new, the Lakers had their fair share, so did the Mavericks. Davis has maintained his championship aspirations but Washington’s current roster and trajectory aren’t doing those aspirations any favor.

“Because frankly, let’s be honest, he is going to have to let go of some of those dreams if he wants to stay with the Wizards. At least in the near term,” Lane added.

The Wizards landed the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft lottery, however, committing long-term to an oft-injured veteran raises questions.

Davis is extension-eligible this summer as he holds two years left on his current contract with a player option for 2027-28. The dilemma is in place for the Wizards front office as they can pay Davis what he wants for giving up playing for a more championship-competent roster or they can find ways to leverage him for a trade.

L.A.’s Part to Play

If there is a scenario where Davis is available to be traded, the Lakers’ pitch may be interesting. It is no news that L.A. needs a center and there isn’t a lot like Davis out in the market.

“The problem is his salary,” Lane said.

Davis is not going to play 80 games so there are a lot of things to consider especially that injury history. It will be difficult for the Lakers to trade for him while maintaining cap balance.

If somehow a deal works out, a Lakers return could prove beneficial for Davis and Los Angeles. His pairing with Doncic in the front court could be exactly what the Lakers are currently missing.