Lakers’ Austin Reaves, Girlfriend Share Revealing Photos From Vacation

With training camp less than a month away, Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves and his girlfriend are making the most of their final few holidays.

On Sunday, Austin Reaves’ longtime girlfriend, Jenna Barber, shared photos from their Mexico getaway. Captioned simply “Mexicooooo,” the post showed the couple lounging in the sun aboard a yacht, hanging out with friends and gearing up for a jet ski ride.

The Lakers star and Barber have been an item they met in 2014 at Cedar Ridge High School in New Jersey. The photos can be seen below.

Austin Reaves Bonds With Lakers

Shortly before his Mexico vacation, Reaves visited Slovenia to attend a minicamp hosted by Lakers franchise star Luka Doncic.

Per Doncic’s father Sasha Vujavic, the minicamp proved highly productive in building more chemistry between Doncic and Reaves, and the rest of the new-look Lakers roster.

“It’s been there and what Luka has been doing, he’s showing the leadership,” Vujacic said of his son hosting the minicamp, via LeBron Wire.

“I’m very excited about this year,” he continued. “I think he’s finally a Laker, Laker. And him and AR and the team that we have, I can’t wait to watch it and for him to bring the team to Slovenia to show them where he comes from, to show everybody what Slovenia is all about. I think they have a better understanding of what it means for him to be in L.A. and through his journey how important it is to win. So, that’s always great to see.”

The Lakers added nine new players this summer, including new starting center Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Kevon Looney, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle, Jaden Hardy and rookie Cameron Carr.

Austin Reaves Ready for Co-Star Role

For the first time in his career, Reaves enters a training camp as his team’s undisputed second option, after playing third-fiddle to Doncic and LeBron James last year.

Reaves has earned his new role after a career-best last season when he averaged career highs across the board — 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds on 49% shooting. Despite missing early postseason action against the Houston Rockets due to injury, he returned to help spark a second-round run against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now, fresh off a massive four-year, $185 million extension, “AR-15” is poised to elevate his game even further.

“It’s going to be fun,” Reaves told The Athletic’s Dan Woike ahead of the new season.

“…Winning a championship is the main goal. And I feel like, you know, with me and Luka, that’s a great starting piece to compete. When we put a roster together that can go compete, I feel like winning a championship will basically solidify everything that I want and everything that the Lakers want.

“It kind of meets the common goal of why they gave me the money they did.”