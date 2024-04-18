Lakers’ Austin Reaves Stars in Hotels.Com’s ‘Perfect 10’

For half of the season, Lakers guard Austin Reaves is on the move, living in the fast lane away from his quiet life in Arkansas ever since he took Los Angeles by storm as an undrafted rookie in 2021.

Hotels have become his home away from home.

Reaves shared a behind-the-curtain peek into his life from a country boy to a rising basketball star in the new season of “Perfect 10” from Hotels.com, the official travel partner of the NBA.

“My agent and I just talked about how good the partnership could be, the way we travel as a basketball team during the season and in the summer,” Reaves told Heavy Sports. “I travel a lot, stay in a lot of hotels and just putting out my favorite stories and my favorite little things that I do at hotels on the road, I just thought it would be a super cool thing to get by experiences from all these beautiful places and beautiful hotels.”

Reaves joined his first-round playoff opponent, Nikola Jokic, the two-time MVP of the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat‘s Jimmy Butler and Emmy-nominated ESPN host Malika Andrews in the fourth season of the digital series which challenges personalities from sports, TV, film, music, food and fashion to answer 10 rapid-fire questions that reveal personal stories in three-minute episodes.

Austin Reaves ‘Perfect 10’ Episode

Reaves’ episode revealed some of his favorite hotels, including where he signed his life-changing first NBA contract after getting undrafted two years ago.

The Lakers’ starting guard also shared hotel tips and hacks to get a really good sleep.

Fans will also discover in his episode the things that he loves and annoy him when the Lakers are on the road.

Reaves also shared this crazy story when hotel staff did not recognize him as a member of the Lakers during a road game.

But it was not all just NBA stories.

Reaves also shared some of his memorable trips and his dream hotel for the perfect off-season vacation with his family and friends.

Austin Reaves’ Top Hotel Essentials

At the top of Reaves’ hotel essentials list isn’t a fancy room service or a spa. He revealed that the first thing he looks for when he checks in at a hotel is water.

“Being an athlete, I drink a lot of water,” Reaves told Heavy Sports, “just to stay hydrated. I almost cramped in [the play-in] game [against the New Orleans Pelicans] but like I said, I just need a lot of water to sip and little snacks in the room like peanuts, cashews, some chips or a Snickers bar, something like that. Just something that makes me feel comfortable at home.”

Play

Reaves, Jokic, Butler and Andrews joined a deep roster of well-traveled personalities who have headlined a “Perfect 10” season, including other athletes in snowboarding and soccer.

To shop the personal recommendations from Reaves and the other “Perfect 10” experts, download the Hotels.com app. The series has already amassed over 88 million views to date, with a fifth season in production.