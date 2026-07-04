How Lakers’ Ayton Trade Could Unlock Bigger Move

The Los Angeles Lakers may have accomplished much more than clearing their center rotation when they traded Deandre Ayton.

By sending Ayton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Jaden Hardy and future draft compensation, the Lakers not only committed fully to Walker Kessler as Luka Dončić’s long-term frontcourt partner, but also quietly positioned themselves for another significant roster move.

According to NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan, the timing of the trade gives Los Angeles immediate flexibility to package Hardy’s contract in another deal—potentially opening the door to a trade for a starting-level wing before training camp.

Ayton Trade Creates Valuable Trade Flexibility

The Ayton trade reshaped far more than the Lakers’ depth chart.

Los Angeles added Hardy, a 22-year-old guard who previously played alongside Dončić in Dallas before finishing last season with the Wizards, while also acquiring Washington’s 2031 and 2032 second-round picks.

The move also saved approximately $2.1 million against the salary cap, according to Gozlan, giving Lakers president Rob Pelinka additional room to complete the roster.

Perhaps even more importantly, the Lakers acquired Hardy while operating below the salary cap.

According to Gozlan, that allows Los Angeles to immediately aggregate Hardy’s $6 million salary in another trade.

Had the Lakers waited until after completing all of their cap-space signings, Hardy would have been subject to a two-month aggregation restriction, temporarily preventing the Lakers from including him in a larger transaction.

Jaden Hardy Becomes Key Piece to Get Starting Wing

Hardy may ultimately prove to be more than a developmental guard.

The 22-year-old averaged 12.6 points while shooting 44.3% from the field and an impressive 42% from three-point range after joining Washington last season.

According to ESPN salary cap expert Bobby Marks, Hardy is owed $6 million next season and carries a $6 million team option for 2027-28, making him one of the league’s more attractive value contracts.

Whether Hardy remains in Los Angeles or not, his contract immediately became a valuable trade asset.

Combined with Dalton Knecht’s $4.2 million rookie-scale salary and Jarred Vanderbilt’s $12.4 million contract, the Lakers can assemble roughly $22.6 million in outgoing salary.

That figure places Los Angeles squarely in range to pursue a starting-caliber wing earning more than $20 million annually.

Lakers Have More Draft Capital Than They Did Days Ago

The financial flexibility is only part of the equation.

Before trading Ayton, the Lakers had just one tradable second-round pick.

Now they possess four tradable second-round selections, along with a 2032 first-round pick swap, giving Pelinka considerably more ammunition to include in negotiations.

Packaging Hardy, Knecht, Vanderbilt and multiple draft picks would allow the Lakers to construct one of their strongest trade offers in recent years without touching foundational pieces.

Lakers Continue Building Around Luka Dončić

The Lakers’ offseason has unfolded with a clear objective: build a younger, deeper roster around Dončić.

Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Hardy have all joined the organization in rapid succession as Los Angeles reshapes its identity following LeBron James’ departure.

Trading Ayton initially appeared to be about resolving the center position after Kessler’s arrival.

Gozlan’s analysis suggests it may have been just as much about positioning the Lakers for what comes next.

With approximately $22.6 million in matching salary, additional cap space, four tradable second-round picks and a first-round swap now available, Los Angeles has quietly assembled the ingredients for another significant move.

If the right starting-caliber wing becomes available later this offseason, the Ayton trade may ultimately be remembered not as the Lakers’ biggest move of the summer—but as the one that made their next one possible.