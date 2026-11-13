Lakers Receive Great News on 6’10” Top Back Up Center Target After New Report

The Los Angeles Lakers will be expected to explore at least one more addition before the trade deadline. No official noise from the front office as regards to whom they fancy, however, speculations on a backup center has been in the air in the past month or so.

The problem for the Lakers is that they are limited to certain trades but if it’s for a backup piece, the franchise could be able to make a move.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, there are situations from a couple of franchises that could intrigue L.A.

“Two other teams expected to be open to hearing offers for virtually any of their players entering the trade deadline are the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks,” Siegel wrote.

Both the Clippers and Bucks have center options that look doable from a Lakers perspective. If the front office sees a more long-term solution, then Bucks Jericho Sims could be one name they look at.

Sims, 28, is a decade younger than Brook Lopez of the Clippers who is another speculated big man option for the Lakers.

Good News for Lakers as Bucks Open to Trading Their Players

The Bucks are in a rebuilding period and that is expected post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era. They got several players and draft capital in return which may come in handy during their rebuilding phase. Milwaukee at this point will appreciate more draft assets than players.

Players from current leading scorer Tyler Herro down to deep rotational pieces could be moved. It makes Sims an ideal target if the Lakers key in on an interest. He is also a cheap option as well with only a $2.8 million salary to be earned this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Myles Turner and Kel’el Ware are two other center options for the Bucks and are not really untouchable. However, early signs from this season suggest that Sims have fallen deeper in the rotation behind those two.

Sims did play and start career-high games last season but the Bucks are in a new era under head coach Taylor Jenkins. It’s been zero starts for him in eight games and his lowest minutes average per game this season. It’s not looking like he will stamp a steady role under the new regime.

Sims Could Be Worth the Investment

Los Angeles is a different dynamic at the center spot. Aside from Walker Kessler, there isn’t a natural center except veteran Kevon Looney. However, Looney as the second option isn’t going to maintain the Lakers’ dominance during non-Kessler minutes.

It won’t be an ideal situation if Kessler is hurt and the team suddenly loses its rebounding, screening and rim protection edge that the 7-foot-2 big provides.

Sims is not a 7-footer but he is the closest thing to getting an ideal and affordable center fit for the Lakers. He was one of the more standout players for the Bucks during a tumultuous last season. With Antetokounmpo for the most part, he stepped into a larger frontcourt role and earned stable minutes.





