Lakers NBA Champion Has Stunning Reaction to Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro Fight

Former Los Angeles Lakers champion Danny Green was surprised to hear that Bam Adebayo punched Tyler Herro during a confrontation between the former Miami Heat teammates on Friday.

Green said he was “taken aback” by the news, noting that Herro was all smiles while sitting alongside his new Milwaukee Bucks teammates at a Summer League game—which reportedly took place shortly after his confrontation with Adebayo.

“Tyler looked fine to me; he looked in good spirits and chilling [with his Bucks teammates].” Green said on his “Green Room” podcast.

“…It had to have been a small scuffle that somebody blew out of proportion, because Tyler looked fine to me [at the Summer League],” Green said, while adding that he was shocked to see Shams Charania’s tweet about the fight.

Bam Adebayo Punch ‘Blown Out of Proportion’

That said, Green was just as unsurprised that Adebayo was the aggressor in his reported scuffle with Herro.

“I can see Bam checking somebody. Bam is a real dude,” Green stressed. “‘You have something to say? Yo, say it to my face. You can talk to me about it if we have some issues. Let me know what’s up.’

“I don’t know the extent of it, but I was taken aback by it,” added the ex-Lakers player.

Green said that some of his peers in the NBA community were just as shocked by the news of the scuffle.

“In our group chats, some guys are like, ‘It’s too damn hot to be scrapping in Vegas.’ What’s going on? The average temprature is 110 degrees outside — maybe that’s why the scrap happened. Who knows?”

Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro Confrontation

Per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk and Jamal Collier, the alteractaion between the former Heat teammates took place before the Heat vs Bucks Summer League game.

“The incident took place at a gym inside the Resorts World Casino in front of an AAU team run by Herro,” read the report. “According to multiple sources who witnessed the incident and who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, Adebayo walked onto the courts and Herro said something to him. Adebayo approached Herro and, without hesitation, punched him. Herro’s AAU coach confronted Adebayo, and Herro yelled at his former teammate while being escorted out by security personnel. Both players left the scene on their own.

“A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Police Department said officers were not called to the scene. The Heat told The Athletic that they were aware of the incident and declined to comment. While members of the Bucks’ coaching staff said they were unaware of the incident, a Bucks spokesperson told The Athletic the team was aware. Coaches and team officials declined to comment.”

Neither Herro nor Adebayo has made comments addressing the alteraction yet.