Lakers Receive Strong Insider Message on Ben Simmons Amid Kuminga Saga

The ongoing summer stalemate between the Los Angeles Lakers and Jonathan Kuminga has caused speculation to gradually spread to other potential targets.

Kuminga, 23, has been at the center of online Lakers discourse since late June. Despite the Lakers apparently trying the best of any team to sign Kuminga, the former lottery pick remains arguably the most intriguing available free agent.

With the Kuminga saga dragging on, another name has entered the mix: former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons.

Simmons, 30, last played for the Clippers in the 2024-25 season, where he averaged around three points in just 18 appearances. A recent report by ESPN’s Marc J. Spears led to speculation that the Lakers could have Simmons on their radar.

Ben Simmons a Target for the Lakers?

According to Spears, Simmons has generated interest from multiple teams.

“Several NBA teams have expressed interest in Simmons, who is open to signing a minimum contract, according to sources,” Spears said. “One source said he has a non-guaranteed offer on the table for minicamp with a Western Conference team.”

It is unclear which West team prepared an offer for Simmons. But NBA insider Allen Silwa was asked if the Lakers should not have interest in bringing in the 30-year-old former All-Star.

“No. To be honest, no. To be completely frank with you, I feel bad for Ben Simmons. Ben Simmons had some years there where you thought he was gonna be an absolute stud in the league. If other teams aren’t jumping on him, there’s gotta be a reason for it.”

There’s no concrete connection between the Lakers and Simmons. If there is one thing that loosely ties L.A. and the former No. 1 overall pick, it’s Simmons’ history with Lakers head coach JJ Redick, notes Jacob Rude of SB Nation.

“Throughout their time with the Sixers, Redick was an ardent defender of Simmons, who faced plenty of scrutiny. In 2022, Simmons appeared on Redick’s podcast, “The Old Man & the Three,” in a pretty open interview about lots of things regarding his time with the Sixers. Having said all that, there are obvious complications here. As much as Redick and Simmons might have a relationship, that doesn’t make the latter a good basketball player anymore. Simmons became more and more a shell of his best self as his career wound down in Brooklyn and then with the Clippers,” Rude wrote.

L.A. Offseason Far from Over

Meanwhile, even after a hyper-active July, the Lakers have more work to do this offseason.

The Lakers are still looking to solve the starting power forward position. Adding Kuminga appears to be the Lakers’ best bet to do so.

“The Lakers remain interested in Jonathan Kuminga, the unrestricted free agent forward whose free agency has stalled out over the last few weeks,” reported team insider Khobi Price. “Kuminga would address the Lakers’ last big need, which is a wing/forward who could be a credible starter. They could also add another big man to back up Kessler.”

L.A. also has to trim its roster to meet the NBA-mandated limit. The Lakers could waive players or make trades.