Major Update on Lakers Targeting 3-Time All-Star After Kuminga Miss

Former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons reportedly impressed scouts and coaches this week with a scheduled workout session in Florida. Subsequently, the Los Angeles Lakers were rumored to be a potential suitor for Simmons after they struck out on free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

“BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly pivoting toward Ben Simmons after deciding not to commit to signing Jonathan Kuminga,” wrote X user Marc Jacobs.

“The Lakers and Simmons have mutual interest in a potential deal as he looks to make his return to the NBA. Los Angeles continues to evaluate its remaining roster options. Per @TheSteinLine.”

However, insider Marc Stein refuted the report that the Lakers and Simmons have mutual interest.

“Nope. Never reported any of this anywhere,” wrote Stein.

It’s unknown if Marc Jacobs is a parody account spreading misinformation. The X user was similarly called out by The Athletic’s Dan Woike recently for putting out fabricated quotes from Lakers star Luka Doncic.

Ben Simmons Looks ‘Fantastic’

Regardless of the Lakers’ interest, Ben Simmons has been making waves this summer since declaring his intention to return to the NBA.

According to Sacramento Kings beat writer Carmichael Dave, Simmons “looked fantastic” during a workout session this week.

“I was told by somebody earlier in the show, not necessarily Kings-related, but you know, somebody who was present at those workouts,” he told SacTown Sports 1140, via BasketNews.

“I got a text from that person that says, quote, ‘Ben Simmons looked fantastic.’ I don’t know what he was referring to, maybe that he was handsome.”

“As much as I’m not immune about the Ben Simmons talk, I’m also not immune to the annual offseason ‘Ben Simmons is amazing’ angle,” added Dave.

Lakers Miss Out on Kuminga

With training camp a month away, the Lakers have 16 players on guaranteed contracts entering the 2026-27 season. As such, they’d have to either waive or trade a player to round out their final roster. The Rob Pelinka-led front office had aggressively pursued Jonathan Kuminga, offering him the role of a starting forward. The Congolese player, however, chose to accept lesser money to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

NBA insider Mike Scotto revealed the reason that Kuminga chose the Timberwolves over the Lakers.

“Jonathan Kuminga chose the Timberwolves because he felt it was the best basketball fit and gives him a chance to start at power forward for a contender,” Scotto reported after Kuminga signed a two-year, $13M deal with a player option.

“Wolves stars Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, executive Tim Connelly, and owner Alex Rodriguez all actively recruited Kuminga.”