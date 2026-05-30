Lakers’ ‘Best-Case’ Free Agent Target Revealed as LeBron James Exit Looms

The Los Angeles Lakers are actively chasing wing upgrades this offseason to improve the core around Luka Doncic.

Two New Orleans Pelicans stars, Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy, are realistic targets via trade and the Lakers will have to find the best fit.

According to Lake Show Life’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk, Jones will solve defensive issues, however, Murphy stands out as the superior choice between the two.

“Murphy, on the other hand, gives you the best of both worlds,” Rovenchuk wrote. “His offensive production speaks for itself, and his floor spacing would be greatly appreciated by Luka. That fit would be pretty seamless.”

“Murphy is certainly not the defender that Jones has been, but he’s no slouch either,” he added. “The physical frame is certainly there to be more than capable. Those who have watched Trey in recent seasons could argue his ability has slipped a bit on that end. The counterargument to that is when the Lakers lessen his offensive burden, there will be more energy to exert toward guarding his matchups.”

Both Jones and Murphy fit the 3-and-D contributors who could immediately impact a contending roster. Jones is a former All-Defensive First Team selection but offensively doesn’t cut it.

The Lakers’ Interest in Pelicans Wings

The Lakers will check out a lot of options for their roster improvement. However, the deal to get one of the Pelicans’ stars looks feasible for the franchise.

Although the Pelicans are likely to set high asking prices that may involve multiple first-round picks for Jones and Murphy plus young talent. However, the Lakers have the assets that could make a deal viable if New Orleans shifts toward rebuilding or retooling.

“With the value of draft picks going up, and the Lakers set to have three tradeable picks this offseason, Rob Pelinka and the front office are primed to revisit trade discussions with the Pelicans,” Rovenchuk wrote. “Los Angeles had plenty of interest in acquiring one of the wings from New Orleans before last year’s deadline. There is no reason to believe that feeling has changed.”

Murphy’s new contract kick-started this season. He signed a four-year $112 million contract which is enough to create a substantial cap commitment that factors into any trade discussions. As such, the Lakers will need to add players like Dalton Knecht or Jarred Vanderbilt.

Why Trey Murphy Represents the Superior Fit

Murphy turns 26 next month, making him a younger option than Jones. The age gap isn’t much but long term, Murphy can give the Lakers four years before hitting 30.

On the floor, Murphy can help solve some defensive lapses that have plagued L.A. this season. He disrupts defenses with his 6-foot-8 frame and also scores as well. This season, he averaged 21.5 points per game making it a back-to-back 20-point season.

Murphy will fit in well with the Lakers’ high usage stars like Doncic. He will be faced with relatively reduced offensive responsibilities which could unlock his defensive ceiling.

Only time will tell if the Lakers will aggressively pursue Murphy or Jones or both in what will be an unprecedented multiple-player trade.