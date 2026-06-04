Lakers Linked to Blockbuster for 6-Time All-Star as LeBron James Exit Looms

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a crucial offseason with championship aspirations in full gear.

With LeBron James’ future hanging in the balance, utilizing the Luka Doncic era is paramount

The Lakers’ front office is expected to target veteran experience and scoring depth. One name emerging as a strong fit is Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Logan Struck, the Kings might trade the veteran to facilitate a rebuild.

“One of the most likely players to get traded this offseason is veteran forward DeMar DeRozan,” Struck wrote. “The 36-year-old wrapped up his 17th NBA season and has just one partially guaranteed year left on his contract. We can expect DeRozan to either get traded or waived this summer.”

If the Kings go with trading DeRozan, a move to his hometown of L.A could benefit both sides, providing the Lakers with a proven scorer while giving Sacramento assets to reshape its roster.

How the Lakers Can Land DeRozan

The Lakers will possess some flexibility this offseason. If James utilizes his free agency status and moves elsewhere, a significant salary space will open up to make a trade deal work.

L.A. wants to prioritize short-term competitiveness around Doncic while maintaining long-term flexibility and DeRozan could be feasible.

DeRozan’s contract carries a $25.7 million cap hit for next season, with only about $10 million guaranteed initially. This makes him more tradable than many veterans his age and the Lakers don’t have to go overboard for a deal.

The Lakers can absorb DeRozan’s salary or structure a sign-and-trade. Potential packages could include players like Rui Hachimura who will be an unrestricted free agent, Jake LaRavia, or Dalton Knecht plus draft picks. The Lakers get the experience needed for contention and the Kings get youth for a rebuild.

DeRozan’s Fit With the Lakers as Potential LeBron James Exit Looms

DeRozan may be long removed from his consistent scoring days, but the 36-year-old has shown in Sacramento that he still has it.

This season DeRozan averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. His points tally was his lowest since 2013 and he hasn’t averaged below 20 points ever since. Also, his rebound was his lowest average since his rookie year. Age might have caught up but an 18-point average in a 60-loss Kings is not bad.

“DeRozan, who averaged 18.4 points per game this season on 49.7% shooting from the field, would provide Luka Doncic with a reliable scorer on the wing, taking some offensive pressure off the superstar guard,” Struck added. “Even if James leaves, the Lakers are in a position where they will want to compete for a championship every year with Doncic. Bringing in an experienced veteran of DeRozan’s caliber would certainly help with that.”

Playing alongside Doncic will open more creation opportunities for DeRozan. If he can get his career average in L.A., then the Lakers will have a contention-worthy offense. He may also be utilized as a role player which can prove vital for the franchise.

The Kings have nothing to lose but everything to gain from this trade which leaves it down to the Lakers wanting it as well. If James leaves, they will need an experienced head and DeRozan is the most affordable one right now.