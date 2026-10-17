Lakers Pushed to Bring Back Deandre Ayton as Kevon Looney Concerns Rise

There is rising discourse about what the Los Angeles Lakers will do to address the single biggest weakness on their roster.

And when they’ll do it.

After five preseason games, it is as clear as day that the Lakers have no one they can count on for consistent minutes at back up center. Star big man Walker Kessler may be there, but what will the Lakers do when he takes a breather or — cover your eyes for this one — if he misses time due to injury?

Some Lakers Fans Haven’t Forgotten Oft-Criticized Big Man

Lakers fans often screamed at their TVs when he fumbled one of those shovel passes, lashed out when he missed a point-blank shot, hurled their remotes when he let someone six inches shorter pull down a rebound.

But, man, it would have been nice to have him as the backup right now. Of course, that player is Deandre Ayton, who was traded to the Washington Wizards in July.

During a recent episode of the “Lakers Nation” podcast, one listener wrote, “Ayton might have been better honestly,” prompting a response from Lakers reporter Trevor Lane.

“Like, again, that’s the kind of stuff where, you wanna say Ayton is better than Kessler? I mean, is that impossible? Look, the Lakers are in big trouble if that’s true, right? But based on what we’ve seen historically for their careers, that is not accurate.”

Few would argue that Ayton is a better player then Kessler, whom the Lakers surrendered a total of four draft picks to acquire before signing him to a $130 million contract. But what can be strongly argued is that the Lakers would have been better served retaining Ayton as the second string center.

Especially with what we’ve seen from veteran center Kevon Looney in the very few minutes he was on the court during preseason, that alone is a big reason why many people aren’t ready to call the Lakers a title contender. Looney hasn’t been a total abomination, but he hasn’t come close to proving that he can log a solid 15 minutes per game and hold down the fort when Kessler is off the floor.

Why L.A. Moved on From Ayton Anyway

It is not like Ayton left on his own terms; the 28-year-old center picked up his player-option for the 2026-27 season, which meant that he would have remained a Laker for at least one more season had the team not decided to trade him.

So, why did they?

This was one of the many topics Lakers insider Dan Woike of The Athletic touched on in a recent Reddit Q&A.

“This is going to sound like a knock on Ayton, and I don’t mean for that to be the case. But managing him and his personality, keeping him focused and content and trying to get him to mold his game into the role the Lakers needed took a lot of time and energy,” Woike wrote.

Surely, managing Ayton’s personality wasn’t so bad that the Lakers couldn’t keep him around for 15 minutes per game off the bench. L.A. decided he wasn’t worth the hassle — is that a move the team will regret later?

Ayton produced 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in 72 appearances for the Lakers last season. He had his screaming flaws and often frustrated the not-so-shy JJ Redick. But he could pick and pop, roll to the rim and move his feet defensively. He wasn’t elite at any of the three, but he was capable.

And that is all a team can ask from its back up.