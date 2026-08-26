Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to Rival Celtics for Unique Package

The Bronny James situation as to where he will be playing in the upcoming season remains a sneaky mystery. While there are still chances that he remains with the Los Angeles Lakers next season, the franchise could explore ways to move the young guard.

The main hurdle is finding a way to move him. He is not the most popular trade chip out there or one that could be pegged as having a high ceiling anytime soon. A trade would be mostly fixed on deep rotational needs, and even that option is limited.

Fansided’s Lucas Johnson believes the Boston Celtics stand out among the limited group of teams that could realistically take on James.

“The Boston Celtics still need point guard depth despite the addition of veteran playmaker Mike Conley,” Johnson wrote. “While it’s true that their point guard depth includes Conley, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White, they don’t have a young point guard developing.”

Here’s the proposed framework:

Lakers receive: A protected 2030 second round pick (via CHA) and a protected 2031 second round pick (via HOU)

Celtics receive: Bronny James

Selected 55th overall by the Lakers in 2024 and heading into his third season, James hasn’t had much to hold on to warrant a stable role on the Lakers roster.

Proposed Lakers Deal for Bronny James

James is currently under a rather small deal in Los Angeles. To keep him from being waived, the franchise guaranteed his $2.3 million salary for the 2026-27 season. It keeps him on a standard deal, at least, but makes him tradeable.

The advantage of trading for James is that it would cost almost next to nothing in terms of cap space. In terms of what to give to bring him, the Lakers would not be expecting a rotation player to make an opposite switch in a direct proposal like this. Two distant, protected seconds are the kind of low-stakes return.

“The nice thing for Boston is that they won’t have to send out any players in a deal to acquire Bronny, thanks to absorbing his contract as part of the Bi-Annual Exception,” Johnson added. “The Lakers get two second-round picks in this trade, although they are heavily protected. It makes sense for both sides as it is a low-risk move for both franchises.”

The cost is minimal for Boston, and the Lakers get to free an extra roster slot for any future addition.

A Chance for James in Boston of All Places?

Even in Boston, James would still be limited to a few minutes per game. He would, after all, be joining as a deep depth piece. However, compared to the Lakers, the Celtics’ guard depth is shallow.

James would slot in for a few minutes alongside the current hierarchy of White, Pritchard and the newly signed Conley.

“Bronny’s defense and improved 3-point shooting from last season could be an ideal fit in Boston’s head coach Joe Mazzulla’s system,” Johnson added.

James saw a jump in appearances last season, but in a system without his father for the first time, it would be a wildcard for him. Maybe stepping outside of his father’s huge shadow could be what is needed for his development.