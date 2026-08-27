Lakers’ Bronny James Sparks Breakup Rumors With Longtime Girlfriend

Third-year Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is rumored to have ended his relationship with longtime girlfriend Parker Whitfield.

According to the New York Post, James and Whitfield recently stopped following each other on Instagram.

“It’s an all-too-common sign that a couple has broken up,” read the report.

“Perhaps fans will have to wait and see whether Bronny or Parker says something publicly about their relationship status before confirming this,” added the report. But given their private nature, it’s unlikely that either will speak publicly about parting ways if they did indeed do so.”

The son of LeBron James and Whitfield went public with their relationship in 2024 after meeting in high school. They were often spotted courtside at basketball games, including at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Team USA won a gold medal.

Bronny James Girlfriend

Parker Whitfield is the daughter of Hollywood producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield and actor Dondré Whitfield. In a 2025 interview with TMZ, Salli gave Bronny and her daughter her blessing to keep dating.

“He’s doing, they’re good,” Salli said when asked about Bronny dating her daughter.

“He’s a good guy,” added Salli.

Last year, People did an in-depth story on Bronny and Whitfield’s dating history.

“Whitfield, who attended the same high school as Bronny in Los Angeles before he spent a single year at the University of Southern California, seemingly made their relationship Instagram official when she posted a tribute to Bronny on National Boyfriend Day. “Bf day! i love you! @bronny,” she wrote,” read the article.

“While traveling with the Lakers during his rookie season, Bronny shared his love for Whitfield on Instagram, writing, “I miss my baby. Love u sm.”

Bronny James Enters Year 3 With Lakers

No longer a teammate with his father, LeBron James, Bronny will enter his third season with the Lakers in the 2026-27 season. The 21-year-old showed flashes of an NBA player in his first two years, so much so that the Lakers have been unwilling to trade him unless it’s for a real difference-maker.

“The Lakers are more than happy to keep Bronny James,” Cal Post’s Khobi Price said after LeBron James left for the Philadelphia 76ers, sparking rumors of Bronny’s exit.

“They developed him, they’re a fan of him, and he has A LOT of supporters in the building.

“It’s not going to be one of those situations where they’re just going to send Bronny to wherever LeBron goes. It would take something real for the Lakers to want to trade him….”

Bronny has averaged 2.7 points, 0.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists through 69 NBA games.