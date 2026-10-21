Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James for Athletic Wing to Finalize Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ need for wing depth has ignited rumors of a potential trade for Memphis Grizzlies’ G.G. Jackson. This comes as Bronny James faces an uphill battle for playing time in a loaded backcourt boasting Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, rookie Cameron Carr and two-way player Chris Manon.

As such, the Lakers could have a lot to gain by exploring a Bronny James trade involving G.G. Jackson, who is reportedly available.

Lakers Trade Idea to Finalize Roster

Lakers would receive: G.G. Jackson

Grizzlies would receive: Bronny James, 2033 second-round pick (via LAL)

As part of the James-Jackson swap, the Lakers would also part with a future second-round pick. The Grizzlies lack the leverage to set a high asking price for Jackson, who is an unrestricted free agent next year.

Why the Lakers Do It

Jackson flashed serious potential during his rookie season, averaging 14.6 points per game and earning All-Rookie First Team honors. However, the South Carolina product’s stock has slipped over the last two years, largely due to injuries. Los Angeles could offer the ideal setting for a reclamation project, especially since Jackson possesses the exact athletic profile to thrive alongside Luka Doncic.

Having failed to secure a contract extension from the Grizzlies, the 21-year-old will be highly motivated to prove himself in a Lakers uniform and cash in next summer. Best of all, it’s a low-risk gamble: if the experiment fails, the Lakers can simply let him walk.

Should Lakers Trade Bronny James?

While Bronny still has believers within the Lakers’ front office and coaching staff, his time in Los Angeles may be running out. During his rough preseason, head coach JJ Redick publicly called out his poor performance.

“I don’t think he’s played well in the four preseason games, but he’s had good practices,” Redick said of the third-year guard.

After the Lakers opted to keep Bronny James over Dalton Knecht for their final roster spot, several analysts criticized the front office for making a misstep. LakeShowLife’s Tyler Watts argued that Los Angeles would have been better off waiving Bronny and using that open spot to sign a free-agent center.

“Los Angeles could have cut ties with James and signed a free agent big man like Drew Eubanks or Dwight Powell,” Watts wrote.

“They could have also traded Bronny for a creator. Inflation in the center market prevented a trade there, but LA had chances to find upgrades.”

Insider Jake Fischer reported last week that the Lakers discussed a potential deal with the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire Jericho Sims. However, the framework stalled over Los Angeles’ reluctance to part with a second-round pick.

The Lakers open their season against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.