Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers for Unique 42% 3-Point Big Man

Getting a backup center may become a top priority for the Los Angeles Lakers when the window to trade before the deadline opens. With Walker Kessler currently playing the most minutes of anyone on the roster, managing his load will be crucial.

Kevon Looney has played sparingly so far, and his role may be reduced to a deeper rotation role. It makes a new center key to their season plans. There are several possible options for the Lakers to explore, including one that lands them a big from the New Orleans Pelicans.

In a three-team trade proposed by a Fanspo.com trade machine user, the Lakers would solve their backup center issue.

Lakers receive: Karlo Matkovic

Pelicans receive: Ariel Hukporti and Justin Edwards as well as two second round picks in 2031 and 2032 (via LAL) and one first round pick in 2028 (via PHI)

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Bronny James and Yves Missi

James would finally reunite with his father in Philadelphia, ending uncertainty around his future in L.A.

Proposed Lakers Trade Sends James to Philadelphia, Lands Much-Needed C

James was one of the names heavily floated around for an exit before the start of the season. The Lakers guaranteed his roughly $2.3 million salary for this season but he wasn’t totally guaranteed a spot. However, as the summer moved on and the season started, a deep rotation role was on the table for him.

James has played six games so far this season but is only averaging 2.8 minutes per game. That is lower than his first two seasons in the league. The current Lakers roster looks to be tight-knit between the starters and main rotational pieces. The deep rotational players will be barely seeing significant minutes unless an injury wave hits.

In this trade proposal, the Lakers will move James to create an additional roster opening for Matkovic. The Croatian is on a similar salary to James for this season which makes for simple salary matching.

The Lakers will also send two future second-round picks to the Pelicans. The Sixers will send two pieces to New Orleans to get Missi as well as James to complete the trade.

How Matkovic Can Fill the Current Backup Void

The Lakers aren’t totally shorthanded for the backup center role. Sandro Mamukelashvili as well as Jarred Vanderbilt have stepped into that role. However, that won’t be a good gamble in the long run if Kessler happens to be sidelined for an extended period.

Matkovic has been a role player since he entered the league and has had a decent couple of seasons all things considered. His minutes did drop last season but he still contributed some decent numbers.

More significantly, Matkovic will give L.A. a stretch option that Kessler isn’t. He is shooting at a career 38.8% from beyond the arc. That range will fit well with the Lakers’ core of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

At 25 years old and with an expiring deal, he is also one of the more affordable options for the Lakers to explore before the deadline.