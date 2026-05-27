Lakers Hit With ‘Brutal’ Day Amid Major Front Office Shakeup

The Los Angeles Lakers’ sweeping organizational overhaul under new ownership continued Wednesday, with the franchise informing more than a dozen employees they were being laid off as part of a broader restructuring effort tied to the team’s evolving leadership structure, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The latest changes come just days after the Lakers hired a new assistant general manager and continued expanding the basketball operations department under majority owner Mark Walter.

Lakers Continue Front Office Overhaul Under Mark Walter

According to McMenamin, the layoffs impacted several departments across the organization, including marketing, team communications, team content and corporate partnerships.

The moves are part of an ongoing organizational restructuring tied to the franchise’s new ownership group following Walter’s acquisition of the Lakers at a record-setting franchise valuation.

Walter officially assumed majority ownership after the NBA board of governors approved the sale in October, ending nearly five decades of control by the Buss family.

Since then, the franchise has aggressively reshaped both its business and basketball operations, including firing Joey and Jesse Buss.

Lon Rosen was hired as president of business operations to replace longtime executive Tim Harris, while Michael Spetner joined as chief strategy and growth officer and Ryan Kantor became vice president of global partnerships, according to McMenamin.

Dan Woike of The Athletic added more context to the situation on Wednesday, describing it as a difficult day internally for the organization.

“The Lakers had a round of layoffs today affecting a number of different departments as the team continued a reorganization after its sale a year ago,” Woike wrote on X. “Was described to me as a ‘brutal’ day inside the team offices.”

The latest wave of corporate changes comes amid a rapidly expanding basketball infrastructure led by president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka.

Rob Pelinka Expands Basketball Operations Department

While corporate operations underwent staff reductions, the basketball side has continued to grow.

This week, the Lakers hired Rohan Ramadas as assistant general manager of strategy and data systems, adding another analytics-focused voice to the front office.

Pelinka previously revealed the organization plans to add another assistant general manager focused on pro scouting, draft scouting and player development.

The franchise also recently hired former Virginia coach Tony Bennett — a two-time Naismith Coach of the Year and NCAA national champion — as a draft consultant and advisor.

The additions reflect the Lakers’ growing emphasis on modernizing basketball operations through expanded analytics, scouting and player performance resources.

Pelinka also announced plans earlier this offseason to construct a biomechanics lab, movement lab and recovery lab inside the UCLA Health Training Center.

Mark Walter Influence Reshaping Lakers Organizational Philosophy

The restructuring mirrors the operational blueprint Walter previously established with the newest MLB dynasty Los Angeles Dodgers.

Walter, who also owns the Dodgers, has overseen one of the most analytically advanced and financially aggressive organizations in professional sports.

Pelinka acknowledged earlier this offseason that the Dodgers’ infrastructure has become a model for the Lakers moving forward.

“When Mark bought the team, Jeanie and I did a really deep dive with him on the areas he wants to grow,” Pelinka said previously. “Looking at the Dodgers and how they’ve built it out, it has been a great example — a North Star.”

The Lakers have historically operated with a smaller front office structure compared to several rival NBA contenders.

That philosophy now appears to be changing rapidly.

Lakers Offseason Changes Continue Ahead of NBA Free Agency

The restructuring comes during a pivotal offseason for the franchise.

The Lakers are expected to pursue roster upgrades around Luka Doncic and navigate LeBron James’ uncertain free agency timeline while simultaneously reshaping their internal operations.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the Lakers could have significant financial flexibility and future draft assets available for roster moves this summer.

At the same time, the organization continues investing heavily behind the scenes.

The latest layoffs underscore the reality that Walter’s vision for the franchise extends beyond the roster itself.

From analytics and scouting to business operations and player performance infrastructure, the Lakers are undergoing one of the most significant organizational transformations in franchise history.