Lakers Could Revisit $100 Million Sharpshooter Trade After Major Peyton Watson Update

The Los Angeles Lakers may have to shift their offseason plans if one of their preferred young free-agent targets never reaches the open market.

According to Bleacher Report’s cap analyst Eric Pincus, the Denver Nuggets are expected to retain restricted free agent Peyton Watson, potentially signing the 23-year-old forward to a five-year, $145 million contract. If that happens, Denver could look to move veteran wing Cam Johnson and possibly Christian Braun to create financial flexibility.

That development could open the door for the Lakers to revisit their long-standing interest in Johnson as they continue building around Luka Doncic and potentially prepare for another season with LeBron James.

Peyton Watson Was Viewed as an Ideal Lakers Fit

The Lakers have been linked to several athletic, defensive-minded wings this offseason, and Watson fits that description perfectly.

In ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks‘ offseason outlook, Watson was listed among the restricted free agents who fit Los Angeles’ blueprint around Doncic. Marks identified three primary roster needs for the Lakers:

Shooting

A shot-blocking lob threat

Athletic, defensive-minded wings

Watson checks the first and third box.

The former first-round pick enjoyed a breakout season with Denver, averaging a career-high 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc.

However, Denver controls Watson’s restricted free-agent rights, meaning the Nuggets can match any offer sheet he signs elsewhere.

Pincus believes that is exactly what Denver intends to do.

Nuggets May Need to Move Cam Johnson

Keeping Watson could come at a price.

Pincus wrote that Denver may need to trade Cam Johnson and/or Christian Braun to avoid second-apron restrictions while preserving roster flexibility.

That possibility aligns with a recent report from ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

“There is a growing belief leaguewide that the Nuggets will explore their potential trade options with Christian Braun as well as Cam Johnson in a bid to create financial flexibility for matching offers to restricted free agent Peyton Watson and perhaps further retooling,” Bontemps recently reported.

If Watson remains in Denver, Johnson suddenly becomes one of the more intriguing trade candidates available this summer.

Lakers Have Long Admired Johnson’s Skill Set

Johnson would not be a new target for Los Angeles.

The Lakers previously explored acquiring Johnson when he was with the Brooklyn Nets.

Los Angeles held trade discussions with Brooklyn involving both Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith during the summer of 2024, according to Lakers Daily.

At the time, the Nets reportedly sought significant draft compensation for Finney-Smith while showing greater flexibility regarding Johnson because of his contract and injury history.

The Lakers eventually acquired Finney-Smith at the 2025 trade deadline but never landed Johnson.

A year later, circumstances could create another opportunity.

Cam Johnson Fits Luka Doncic’s Preferred Roster Blueprint

Johnson may not carry the upside of Watson, but he offers something the Lakers desperately need: proven perimeter shooting.

The veteran wing averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 54 games during his first season in Denver while shooting 43% from three-point range.

His ability to space the floor could make him an ideal complement to Doncic’s playmaking.

One factor working in the Lakers’ favor is financial flexibility. Los Angeles is one of the few teams projected to have significant cap room this summer and could absorb Johnson’s $23 million salary without necessarily surrendering premium draft assets.

Because Johnson has just one year remaining on his four-year, $100 million contract, Denver may not command the type of return typically associated with a long-term cornerstone player.

If the Nuggets prioritize retaining Watson, the Lakers could emerge as a logical landing spot for Johnson — turning a missed opportunity on a restricted free agent into a chance to acquire a proven 3-and-D veteran who fits their championship timeline around Doncic.