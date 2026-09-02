Lakers Get New Cam Whitmore Update Amid Search for Explosive 2-Way Wing

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy summer with many additions and exits. The front office could still be open to adding some inexpensive depth pieces ahead of the upcoming season.

A chunk of those options could be from the free agency market, and there are still some names out there that are attracting attention. One is young forward Cam Whitmore.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, there is a small but realistic path for the Lakers to have Whitmore on the roster.

“He does have two-way eligibility, to my understanding,” Fischer said Tuesday on Bleacher Report’s NBA insider live stream notebook. “I don’t know if Cam Whitmore is necessarily open to a two-way contract, but he doesn’t really have guaranteed roster spots to choose from. It might be something he has to consider at a certain point in time.”

Whitmore spent the 2025-26 season with the Washington Wizards but was moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a seismic Peyton Watson sign-and-trade. Whitmore was recently waived.

Cam Whitmore an Option for Lakers?

Part of Whitmore being waived by the Cavs meant that part of his rookie scale deal was stretched. He had around $5.46 million remaining on a four-year deal, and it was spread across three seasons by Cleveland. He is now an unrestricted free agent, making him an option for teams like the Lakers to explore.

Guaranteed roster spots are few and far between at this stage of the offseason, which leaves the two-way option as a possibility for Whitmore. At 22 years old, his youth and upside alone may not keep him on the open market for long.

The Lakers are already close to a negative tax space and are currently maxed out on roster spots. With three two-way spots already occupied, one of those players would have to be moved for Whitmore.

The two-way possibility was flagged because Whitmore has only a three-year service in the NBA. Per league rules, he is qualified for a two-way contract in his fourth year.

Not many teams appear to be knocking yet at the door for Whitmore, which means that he could jump at the opportunity to play even on a two-way deal.

What Whitmore Could Add

The idea of adding Whitmore could only come down to strengthening the depth. He hasn’t been a high-impact star in his NBA career so far but has logged decent minutes during the few games he is available.

Last season, he played only 21 games for the Wizards and last played in December 2025 before being ruled out for the entire season due to a blood clot.

Whitmore fits the athletic wing profile that the Lakers would want. He averaged 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds as a rookie for the Houston Rockets. Those numbers dropped over the next couple of years, but he could still be a valuable piece even in a few minutes.

He is not the most creative playmaking option, but he wouldn’t be brought in to take on a significant role at least. On a two-way deal, the Lakers would be positioned to evaluate him without committing a standard roster spot for the full year.