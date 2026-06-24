Lakers Land Cameron Carr, Son of Former Kobe Bryant Rival

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2026 NBA Draft determined to add more athleticism and versatility around Luka Doncic.

In Cameron Carr, they may have found one of the most intriguing perimeter prospects in the class.

The Baylor standout arrives in Los Angeles with the combination NBA teams covet: size, shooting, length and explosive athleticism. He also arrives with a unique family connection to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

While the Lakers moved up one spot to secure Carr with the No. 24 overall pick, the more significant story may be why they viewed him as worth targeting in the first place.

Cameron Carr Slipped Further Than Many Expected

Several draft analysts projected Carr to hear his name called much earlier.

ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo projected the Baylor wing to be selected between picks No. 13 and No. 19.

“Carr is expected to come off the board somewhere between Nos. 13 and 19, with his mix of explosiveness and shotmaking ability giving him intriguing upside in a draft that lacks wings in his mold,” Woo wrote before the draft.

Carr backed up that reputation at Baylor.

The 21-year-old averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 37.4% from 3-point range. He also averaged 1.3 blocks per game, showcasing the defensive versatility that has become increasingly valuable in today’s NBA.

At the NBA Draft Combine, Carr officially measured 6-foot-4½ barefoot — effectively 6-foot-5 in shoes — while posting a remarkable 7-foot-0¾ wingspan.

Those measurements immediately caught the attention of evaluators around the league.

Why Cameron Carr Fits Alongside Luka Doncic

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Perhaps the biggest reason the Lakers were drawn to Carr is how naturally his game projects next to Doncic.

Unlike ball-dominant prospects who require heavy usage, Carr excels playing off the ball.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie described him as a legitimate 3-point shooter who attacks closeouts, cuts effectively and takes advantage of scoring opportunities created by teammates.

Those are precisely the traits that tend to flourish alongside elite creators.

Lakers reporter Jovan Buha was among those who praised the selection immediately after it was announced.

“Love the Cameron Carr pick for the Lakers,” Buha wrote on X. “He was a projected top-20 pick that slipped. 6-5 with a 7-1 wingspan. Good shooter. Also a lob threat. Second-highest vertical among guards (42.5 inches). Tools to be a good defender.”

According to Buha, Carr has drawn comparisons to Spurs‘ Devin Vassell and Knicks‘ Mikal Bridges when they were entering the NBA.

“I think it’s a home-run pick,” Buha added.

For a Lakers team seeking more athletic finishers and versatile defenders around Doncic, Carr checks nearly every box.

Lakers Continue Building a Clear Identity

Carr’s selection also highlights an emerging trend within the organization.

For the second consecutive year, the Lakers have invested significant draft capital in a highly athletic wing with elite physical tools.

Last year, Los Angeles selected Adou Thiero, the 6-foot-8 forward whose 7-foot wingspan, defensive versatility and downhill athleticism made him one of the most intriguing developmental prospects in his draft class.

Now the Lakers have added Carr, another long, explosive perimeter player with uncommon physical gifts.

The message is becoming clear.

As the franchise builds around Doncic, the Lakers are prioritizing length, athleticism and defensive versatility on the wing — attributes that have become increasingly important against the NBA’s biggest contenders.

Carr joins Thiero as part of what Los Angeles hopes will become a new generation of young, switchable perimeter players capable of contributing both now and in the future.

A Family Connection to Kobe Bryant

Carr’s arrival in Los Angeles comes with an unexpected link to one of the franchise’s most iconic figures.

He is the son of former NBA guard Chris Carr, who spent six seasons in the league after being selected by the Phoenix Suns in the 1995 NBA Draft.

Chris Carr played for six NBA teams and competed in the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest.

That contest is remembered by Lakers fans for another reason.

A 19-year-old Bryant defeated Carr in the opening round on his way to becoming the youngest Slam Dunk Contest champion in NBA history.

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Nearly three decades later, basketball history has come full circle.

The son of one of Bryant’s former dunk contest rivals now begins his own NBA journey with the franchise Bryant helped define.

The Lakers are not drafting Carr because of nostalgia.

They’re drafting him because they believe his shooting, athleticism, length and defensive upside fit the blueprint of the modern NBA.

If their evaluation proves correct, Los Angeles may have landed one of the steals of the first round.