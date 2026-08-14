Lakers Proposed to Land Cameron Johnson After Peyton Watson Trade Update

All signs point to the Denver Nuggets finding a way to retain restricted free agent Peyton Watson after the 2023 NBA champions upped their contract offer amid interest from suitors such as the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Perhaps it’s time for the Lakers to shift their focus from Watson to another Nugget in Cameron Johnson. The Nuggets may also benefit from such a move, as it’d help them match Watson’s reported asking price (north of $22M) while also shedding significant salary and getting under the second apron of the luxury tax.

A three-team Lakers trade idea doing the rounds would help JJ Redick’s team secure their new starting small forward with a little help from the Charlotte Hornets.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Cameron Johnson

Lakers would receive: Cameron Johnson

Nuggets would receive: Jaden Hardy, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, 2032 first-round pick swap (via LAL)

Hornets would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt (via TPE), 2033 second-round pick (LAL)

Why the Lakers Do It

The Lakers onboarded nine new pieces this offseason, but they still don’t have a designated starting small forward. Quentin Grimes can definitely play that role, but he’s more of ball-handler and shot creator than a traditional 3&D wing. The Lakers may not need another playmaker in the starting unit, given that Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will carry a bulk of the ball-handling duties. Cam Johnson, who thrives as an off-ball threat and movement shooter, would be a better fit next to Doncic and Reaves. The veteran wing will also provide more size and defense on the wings than Grimes.

A starting unit of Doncic, Reaves, Johnson, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Walker Kessler would bring a lot of shooting, positional versatility and just enough playmaking. With Grimes and Collin Sexton off the bench, the Lakers would boast a strong second unit.

Why the Nuggets Do It

This is a risk-free transaction for Denver. Hardy (team option), LaRavia and Knecht (team option) can all be waived in a year’s time if they don’t prove to be good fits. The Nuggets get a valuable 2032 pick swap out of the deal, while getting to retain Peyton Watson as their new starting small forward.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Watson’s camp is not budging on its asking price and is willing to drag the restricted free agency into October.

“…All signs point to Watson being patient enough to wait for a resolution that’s to his liking,” Amick wrote on Thursday. “His agent is Rich Paul, the Klutch Sports founder who is no stranger to uncomfortable negotiations, meaning his client will remain the priority no matter how much that jams up his current employer.”

Why the Hornets Do It

Not long ago, Jarred Vanderbilt was considered one of the league’s premier perimeter defenders. While injuries have derailed his momentum, Vando still offers elite versatility with his 6’8″ frame and ability to switch seamlessly across positions.

A young Hornets team could benefit from a veteran like him anchoring the second unit defense against the NBA’s top wings—plus, taking on his contract nets them a second-round pick before he comes off the books in 2028.