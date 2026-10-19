Lakers 2020 Champion Sends 4-Word Message After Heartbreaking Injury News

Ben Simmons’ NBA comeback hopes are delayed until further notice.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Simmons, who signed with the Sacramento Kings in the offseason, sustained a torn Achilles tendon.

“Just in: Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons is believed to have sustained a torn Achilles tendon at practice Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A suspected season-ending injury for Simmons after rejuvenated and impressive training camp and preseason performances,” Charania reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Lakers Beloved 2020 Champion Sends Out Post After Injury News

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard was elated to watch Simmons’ re-establish himself in the NBA. Recently, Howard predicted that Simmons would have the “greatest comeback story” in NBA history. He very well might. But we’ll just have to wait at least another year to witness it.

After it was reported that Simmons incurred a torn Achilles, Howard took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to the news.

“Pray for Ben man,” Howard wrote in a X post, punctuating his message with a broken heart emoji.

Howard, 41, last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season, appearing in 60 games for the Lakers. Two years earlier, Howard played a vital role in helping the Lakers win their first NBA championship in a decade, when Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol were the headliners in Los Angeles.

Howard has since taken his talents overseas, recently making his debut for Georgian club Black Fortress Tbilisi.

As for Simmons, the 6’10” former All-Star missed the 2025-26 season after a brief stint with the L.A. Clippers in the previous season. Simmons revealed that he was healthier than ever shortly after signing with the Kings as a free agent.

The 30-year-old, three-time All-Star will likely be sidelined for the entire 2026-27 season.