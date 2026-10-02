Lakers Champ, 8x All-Star Says He May Unretire Despite Recent HOF Induction

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard doesn’t seem to want to fully step away from the game. Having announced his retirement in March, he made a return in September to play overseas in Europe in the Georgian league.

Reacting to D’Angelo Russell and three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee signing with the CBA champions, the Shanghai Sharks, Howard teased that he may join as well.

“D Lo and Javale boutta be Kobe (Bryant) & Shaq (O’Neal) in China, I might have to join,” Howard wrote in a post on X.

Howard last played in the NBA for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season. He played 60 games in what was his third stint for the franchise, and it marked an end to an 18-year NBA career.

At 40 years old, his basketball career may still see competitive action if an opportunity in the CBA arises.

Former Lakers Star Hinting at Unretirement

Veteran NBA players moving to China to play basketball is not a new phenomenon. The chance to still play competitive basketball is there even though not in the spotlight of the NBA.

Even at 40, the CBA will welcome Howard with open arms. He is much older than Russell and two years older than McGee, but if he can still compete, the Chinese league can be an avenue.

Howard has played overseas before, even in Asia. He played in Taiwan after leaving the Lakers.

Howard won an NBA championship in his second stint in L.A. in 2020. That stint only lasted a year as did the others. He was a bit of a journeyman after leaving the Orlando Magic in 2021 and, outside of the Houston Rockets, all his destinations lasted a single season.

Howard earned around $245 million in salaries in his almost two-decade-long NBA career. He never put pen to paper on a $100 million-plus contract. The CBA has a stipulated cap pool for foreign athletes and it’s not the most lucrative but the chance to give the league exposure and still earn is valid.

Most stars who couldn’t find a team in the NBA end up having to go overseas to still play competitively.

What Can Howard Still Offer

Howard in his prime was a premier defender in the NBA. However, the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year will not be bringing such performance to the court at his current age.

LeBron James is still going competitively at 41 in the NBA. That alone is extra motivation to other veterans who still feel they can play basketball in their 40s.

Howard could help give the CBA extra publicity if he plays in the league even for a season. If it happens, he won’t be the first NBA veteran aged 40 and above to play in China. Four-time All-Star Stephon Marbury ended his playing career in China.

Howard hasn’t fully confirmed if he intends to play in China. However, the thought of joining other veterans could catch his fancy and he may jump on any opportunity.