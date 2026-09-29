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Lakers 2020 Bubble Champion, Ex-6th Man of Year Arrested for Assault

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Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five
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LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with teammates after their win against the Denver Nuggets in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 26, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard J.R. Smith has found himself on the news for all the wrong reasons. Smith, 41, was arrested Monday on assault charges.

According to USA Today’s Lorenzo Reyes, the charges were in relation to a family issue that turned violent. 

“The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Smith Tuesday, Sept. 29 and brought a charge of assault causing bodily injury, with no bond set,” Reyes wrote. “Smith, 41, remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center as of early Tuesday afternoon.”

Smith was taken into custody after being arrested during a traffic stop. An active warrant was initially issued for his arrest. 

Former Lakers Guard J.R. Smith Arrested on Assault Charge

jr smith
GettyLAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 04: JR Smith #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Smith last played in the NBA for the Lakers in the 2019-20 season. He appeared in only six games to mark an end to a long career.

“Smith played 16 seasons in the NBA from 2004-20 for the New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers,” Reyes wrote. “The 2012-13 Sixth Man of the Year, Smith averaged 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists throughout his career.”

The former NBA star is a one-time champion, having tasted success with the Cavs in the 2015-16 season. He played 77 games that year and started all of them, the most games he started in a season. 

Smith is currently being held without bond at the Hunt County detention center. He is awaiting a trial date and a possible sentencing on his charges.

This potentially won’t be Smith’s first rodeo with serious charges as he built a sheet during his playing career. He has been previously arrested in 2007 and 2008 for reckless driving, with the 2007 incident resulting in a loss of life of a passenger.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers 2020 Bubble Champion, Ex-6th Man of Year Arrested for Assault

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