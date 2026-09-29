Lakers 2020 Bubble Champion, Ex-6th Man of Year Arrested for Assault

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard J.R. Smith has found himself on the news for all the wrong reasons. Smith, 41, was arrested Monday on assault charges.

According to USA Today’s Lorenzo Reyes, the charges were in relation to a family issue that turned violent.

“The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Smith Tuesday, Sept. 29 and brought a charge of assault causing bodily injury, with no bond set,” Reyes wrote. “Smith, 41, remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center as of early Tuesday afternoon.”

Smith was taken into custody after being arrested during a traffic stop. An active warrant was initially issued for his arrest.

Former Lakers Guard J.R. Smith Arrested on Assault Charge

Smith last played in the NBA for the Lakers in the 2019-20 season. He appeared in only six games to mark an end to a long career.

“Smith played 16 seasons in the NBA from 2004-20 for the New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers,” Reyes wrote. “The 2012-13 Sixth Man of the Year, Smith averaged 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists throughout his career.”

The former NBA star is a one-time champion, having tasted success with the Cavs in the 2015-16 season. He played 77 games that year and started all of them, the most games he started in a season.

Smith is currently being held without bond at the Hunt County detention center. He is awaiting a trial date and a possible sentencing on his charges.

This potentially won’t be Smith’s first rodeo with serious charges as he built a sheet during his playing career. He has been previously arrested in 2007 and 2008 for reckless driving, with the 2007 incident resulting in a loss of life of a passenger.