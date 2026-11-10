Lakers Cutting Ties With 26-Year-Old Big Man Called a ‘Real Unfortunate’ Decision

For the Los Angeles Lakers, all the work put into signing Walker Kessler seems to have been worth it. It’s not a cheap deal and players were lost, however, it’s a deal that the front office will most certainly make over again.

One of the players who had to make way for the starting center to come in was Jaxson Hayes. He switched sides to the Utah Jazz while Kessler moved to L.A.

Feelings have changed in the months that have followed that Kessler trade with the speculations over a backup centre addition. Hayes’ performance in Utah has made fans question whether the Lakers could have done more to keep the center.

“It’s really unfortunate the Lakers don’t still have Jaxson Hayes,” Lakers insider Jovan Buha said.

Hayes, 26, was one of the names that may have had a serious impact for the Lakers this season. However, that impact may be felt in Utah.

Buha Shares Thoughts on Jaxson Hayes’ Lakers Departure

Three years as a backup piece was Hayes’ role in Los Angeles — his role throughout his career and he has been committed to it. He has played fewer than 60 games only twice in his career.

Playing for a less pressured environment like in Utah may be what Hayes needs to enjoy a breakout year. He is already on career-high minutes per game as well as his best numbers across the board even though he has played only nine games.

Hayes put pen to paper on a two year 12 million deal which makes his deal very affordable. The Lakers may not have encountered problems keeping him but he was a kind of piece used to ease the Kessler move.

The Lakers also let go of another center, Deandre Ayton in a trade. Ayton was last season’s starting center which makes more sense creating the way for the new starting center in Kessler.

Will Lakers Regret Moving on From Hayes?

Depending on who the Lakers bring in as a backup piece, the thought of having two 7-footers on the roster would have elevated the Lakers’ frontcourt. The scoring, rebounding, rim protection and screening will give the current top seeded Lakers a strong defensive unit.

Hayes could have been an ideal deputy to Kessler and his introduction in games will be like for like as if the starting center never left the floor. Kessler is currently playing significant minutes as the starter but the Lakers are one long term injury away from having no elite center presence.

Kevon Looney’s performance has dropped in recent years to even consider the veteran as a starting option if Kessler becomes unavailable. Players like Sandro Mamukelashvili can play there, but he is not a natural center.

The Lakers will hope they get their hands on a decent backup piece otherwise Hayes’ departure will be a misstep by the front office.