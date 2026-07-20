Lakers Could Cut Young Guard for Summer League Standout

The Los Angeles Lakers’ next offseason move might not require a trade, additional spending or an opening on their 15-man roster.

It would still require them to release a player under contract.

Los Angeles is considering rewarding forward Arthur Kaluma’s breakout summer league performance with a two-way deal before another organization signs him, The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported Monday.

Kaluma emerged as one of the most productive unsigned players in Las Vegas, averaging 18.6 points while shooting 60.9% from the field and 50% from three-point range. The 6-foot-7 forward helped the Lakers reach the tournament semifinals one year after spending his rookie season with their G League affiliate.

The Lakers control Kaluma’s returning rights with South Bay, but those rights do not prevent another NBA team from offering him a two-way or standard contract.

That gives Los Angeles a decision to make.

Lakers Must Clear Two-Way Spot for Arthur Kaluma

The Lakers’ standard roster is full after they signed Ziaire Williams to a one-year, $3 million contract. But that would not prevent them from signing Kaluma because two-way contracts are counted separately.

The obstacle is that all three of the Lakers’ two-way positions are occupied by Chris Mañon, AK Okereke and Peter Suder.

To retain Kaluma on a two-way deal, the Lakers would have to waive one of them.

Woike added that the three current two-way players produced mixed results during the summer schedule.

Mañon continued to display the physical perimeter defense that earned him recognition with South Bay last season. His jumper has improved, but scouts remain uncertain whether his defensive impact will translate against NBA-caliber ballhandlers.

Okereke received positive reviews from Lakers coaches for his defense and corner shooting. Los Angeles prioritized the undrafted Vanderbilt forward immediately after the second round of the 2026 NBA draft.

Suder endured the most difficult summer of the group. The former Miami University guard struggled to establish a consistent role and did not play in the Lakers’ semifinal loss despite being available—an unusual outcome for a player already holding a two-way contract, Woike noted.

Undrafted Forward Made His Case in Las Vegas

Kaluma went undrafted in 2025 after completing a four-year college career at Creighton, Kansas State and Texas. He initially joined the Lakers on an Exhibit 10 contract but was waived before the regular season.

He then averaged 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 35 games for South Bay, giving the organization a full season to evaluate his development.

Kaluma’s offense took another step in Las Vegas. His summer included a 34-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks in which he made six three-pointers.

ESPN’s Ben Golliver named Kaluma the best unsigned player at summer league, citing his size, physicality and improved offensive production.

His emergence is particularly relevant after LeBron James and Rui Hachimura left Los Angeles in free agency. The Lakers have already rebuilt much of their roster around Luka Dončić, but another athletic forward would give them developmental depth at a position of need.

Lakers Face Decision Before Rival Team Acts

Two-way contracts are designed for exactly this type of player: productive enough to warrant further evaluation but still developing into a dependable NBA rotation option.

Kaluma has already spent a year in the Lakers’ system and outperformed many players who entered summer league with contracts.

The question is no longer whether he made a convincing case.

It is whether the Lakers are willing to sacrifice one of their existing two-way investments before another team decides Kaluma is worth making room for.