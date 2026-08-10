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Lakers’ Projected Trade Package for Daniel Gafford Revealed

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Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three
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DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 26: Daniel Gafford #21 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after blocking a shot during the second half of game three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at American Airlines Center on April 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for a starting power forward has been widely-discussed. Another position the team could use some help at is the backup center. 

One name who immediately comes to mind is Dallas Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford because of his history with Luka Doncic and with recent reports claiming the Mavs are open to moving Gafford. 

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Mavs have maintained their asking price for Gafford this summer.

“He’s been available all offseason,” Siegel wrote on X. “Dallas wanted a first before the NBA Draft. Nothing has changed.”

Meanwhile, Dallas is trending toward needing to make some roster decisions soon. With a gargantuan number tied into their frontcourt, the Mavs not only need to clear the logjam of forwards and centers but also need to get cheaper as the rebuild around Cooper Flagg continues. 

How the Lakers Could Take Advantage, Land Daniel Gafford

Daniel Gafford

GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 12: Daniel Gafford #21 of the Dallas Mavericks is defended by Jordan Goodwin #23 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half at American Airlines Center on November 12, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Two Mavericks likely on the move soon are Gafford and forward P.J. Washington. Here is a four-team trade idea involving the Lakers, Pistons and Nuggets that allows Dallas to trim plenty of payroll while loading up on draft picks, with the Lakers landing Gafford as a backup center to the newly-acquired Walker Kessler

Lakers receive: Daniel Gafford

Mavs receive: Cameron Johnson a 2028 first round pick and 2028 second round pick (via DEN), a 2029 second round pick (via DET), and a second round pick in 2031 and 2032 (via LAL)

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht

Nuggets receive: P.J. Washington

In this deal, the Mavs, by the way of moving Gafford and Washington, trim nearly $15 million in payroll and generate north of $33 million in tax space. Plus, they stock up their war chest with draft capital. All major wins for a franchise looking to quickly rediscover a winning direction. 

The Pistons add a defensive stalwart in Vanderbilt to an already outstanding defense and can experiment with Knecht, a 25-year-old sharpshooter, virtually risk-free. 

The Nuggets open up some financial moveability and acquire Washington, a win-now player, in the process. 

Why Gafford is a More Likely Option for L.A. 

Rampant trade speculation has frequently linked the Lakers with Washington. But it seems Gafford is actually the more gettable player.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Gafford has generated the most trade interest from teams this offseason.

“I think Dallas could really stand to benefit from both P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford playing their way into greater trade value this season.”

Added Fischer: “I haven’t heard of any team targeting P.J. Washington for sometime. Daniel Gafford has had far more trade interest, to my understanding.”

Gafford, 27, stood out playing alongside Doncic in Dallas. Gafford is a starting-caliber player, but with the Lakers receiving Kessler in a sign-and-trade from the Utah Jazz earlier this offseason, the Lakers have their starting center in place.

Especially with Kessler having a bit of an injury history, having Gafford as a backup could be gamechanging for the Lakers.

The Mavs will move on from Gafford and Washington in the near future, likely in a deal that brings back plenty of draft capital without adding much salary.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers’ Projected Trade Package for Daniel Gafford Revealed

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