Lakers Proposed to Land $54M Center in 3-Team Trade to Finalize Roster

As the Los Angeles Lakers inch closer to training camp, one glaring roster hole remains: another backup center.

As widely documented, their only two centers, Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney, played a grand total of 26 games last year due to various injuries. It sounds far too risky for the Lakers to rely on such a thin center rotation, especially in a conference dominated by generational big men like Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama.

The following Lakers trade idea gives JJ Redick a proven, NBA Finals-tested big man who can also slide into the starting lineup if needed.

Lakers Trade Lands Daniel Gafford

Lakers would receive: Daniel Gafford

Mavericks would receive: Grayson Allen, Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht

Hornets would receive Caleb Martin, Jarred Vanderbilt

The hypothetical trade would also allow the Lakers to trim their roster size from 16 to 14, giving them the flexibility to keep a spot open entering the season.

Why the Lakers Do It

Beyond the obvious reasons such as cutting the roster size and adding a much-needed backup center, this move reunites Luka Doncic with the starting center from Dallas’s 2024 Finals run. In that playoff run, Gafford started all 22 games for the Mavericks, averaging a steady 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on 63% shooting. He also set great screens for Doncic and Kyrie Irving, besides protecting the rim expertly.

The Lakers have everything to gain by shedding Jarred Vanderbilt’s contract and moving on from Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht — neither of whom is projected to crack JJ Redick’s crowded backcourt rotation.

There are risks that come with taking on Gafford’s contract, especially if the Lakers plan to make another splash in free agency next year. The 27-year-old’s three-year $54M extension kicks in this season, paying him nearly $19M in 2028-29. However, the Lakers shouldn’t have trouble moving him again as he’s on a budget-friendly deal.

Lakers ‘Confident’ About C Position

For what it’s worth, the Lakers remain confident that Kessler and Looney can carry their center rotation this season. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka expressed a lot of faith in Kessler, whom the Lakers acquired via a sign-and-trade this offseason.

“He’s fully healthy, fully cleared, and we look forward to him playing in a lot of games this year,” Pelinka said of Kessler, via LakersNation.

Kessler himself envisions himself thriving playing next to Luka Doncic, much like Daniel Gafford and other athletic bigs before him.

“It’ll be a very big part of the offense,” Kessler said of catching lobs from Doncic.

“It was in Slovenia, when we went there, caught the first lob,” he recalled.

“I don’t even think he was looking at me and he kind of just threw it and I was there. I’ve heard a lot of people say that about playing with him. Caught it, dunked it, ran back down, high five and I was like ‘Yup, I can get used to this.’”

Lakers begin their regular-season against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.