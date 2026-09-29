Lakers Get Blunt 6-Word Message From Deandre Ayton After Controversial Trade

It was no surprise that Deandre Ayton chose to exercise his player-option for the 2026-27 season. That meant that he would remain with the Los Angeles Lakers unless he was traded. Indeed he was.

To put it simply, the Lakers were not thrilled with Ayton’s performance last season. A former No. 1 overall draft pick, Ayton was brought in to give the Lakers a somewhat dependable lob threat option for superstar Luka Doncic. While Ayton was far from disastrous for L.A., he didn’t meet expectations. That is, the ginormous expectations always placed onto the shoulders of big men in Los Angeles.

Ayton, who averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in his lone season as a Laker, was traded to the Washington Wizards in July.

Ayton Talks New Opportunity After Trade From Lakers

The Lakers quickly trading Ayton after the start of free agency was the telltale sign that they did not view the big man as a part of the future. Now among the veterans for a young Washington team, Ayton revealed his true feelings about changing teams.

“I ain’t gon’ lie, I’m excited,” Ayton expressed during Wizards media day on Monday.

In another interview during media day, Ayton spoke about being one of the more experienced players on the roster and getting ribbed by teammates for being the old head in the locker room.

Ayton revealed that he is looking forward to playing alongside stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis, both of whom were traded to the Wizards last season. The 28-year-old Ayton said that he is prepared to play any role that head coach Brian Keefe wants him to, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Why Did L.A. Move On From Ayton?

The better question, at least at one point, was how soon would the Lakers move on from Ayton. L.A. not only traded Ayton but perhaps received a lot more than they thought they would in a deal, according to Dan Woike of The Athletic.

“I ran this by a rival NBA executive, who spoke under condition of anonymity so they could speak freely about another team’s roster, who felt this was too far down the list,” Woike wrote. “On the surface, the move was a big win for a Lakers team that was looking for outs after Ayton picked up his player option. Whether or not Hardy matters this season, the draft capital brought in was a pleasant surprise for the Lakers’ front office.”

Some questioned the Lakers’ decision to trade Ayton when they were already thin at center, even after acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster sign-and-trade. There is surely an argument to be made that the Lakers would have been better served using Ayton as a reserve, especially considering the recent injury history of newly-signed backup big man Kevon Looney.

In the deal for Ayton, the Lakers received Hardy and two second round picks. While Hardy’s future in L.A. is uncertain, the Lakers have two more picks at their disposal to use in a potential trade for an impact player.