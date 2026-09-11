Lakers Get Major Derrick Jones Jr. Trade Update After New Clippers Report

The Los Angeles Lakers could be satisfied with how their offseason business has been conducted so far. However, the franchise could still explore ways to further build its roster around Luka Doncic not just for this coming season but moving forward.

The wing rotation is not settled after missing out on Jonathan Kuminga. With limited options at this stage in the offseason, one name that has been speculated is Doncic’s former teammate Derrick Jones Jr.

According to Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane, the more realistic path may not materialize this offseason.

“The chances of the Lakers and Clippers trading together is really not strong,” Lane said. “That’s probably not going to happen. That said, I would assume if Derrick Jones Jr. hits free agency this next summer and the Lakers have access to the midlevel exception, he would be one of the players that they would consider with that money.”

Added Lane: “I would surprised if the Clippers were in any way interested in doing a deal with the Lakers.”

The Lakers are not totally lacking in the wing area. They added Quentin Grimes but aside from Walker Kessler, Kuminga was the one target they looked so serious about adding to the ranks. That didn’t work out, and Jones may just be the next best thing.

Lakers-Derrick Jones Jr. Trade Update

Jones is on an expiring deal, which makes him only valuable to the Clippers this summer. He would be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the next season.

His salary for 2026-27 season is roughly $10.4 million as part of a three-year, $30 million deal he signed in 2024. His deal can fit into a midlevel exception, though the Lakers have a tight tax space.

Sending at least one piece to the Clippers would be almost necessary to facilitate this move between the two neighboring franchises. The Lakers would also likely throw in some future draft picks to further motivate the Clippers into making a trade this offseason.

The Lakers would gain a starting-level wing as well as a familiar one with their superstar.

“I would expect that to be a thing given the history with Luka and the need at the position,” Lane added.

The Clippers would need all the future draft selections they can lay their hands on now. The league has already taken away five future picks as part of their punishment over the Kawhi Leonard situation.

On Thursday, things got immediately worse for the Clippers, and maybe even Leonard, after the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into the franchise involving its improper arrangements with Leonard.

The Lakers don’t have much at their disposal but could still give up something that should be enough to orchestrate a trade for Jones.

Is Jones Worth Pursuing?

Jones only played with Doncic for one season but that was a significant season as they helped the Mavs to the NBA Finals. The Slovenian superstar played some of his best basketball during that season and Jones started the most games in his career.

At 6-foot-6, Jones has the height advantage over Grimes, who is currently projected to be L.A.’s starting small forward. His addition would elevate the wing and give the Lakers enough quality bodies in that area.

The Lakers had clearly wanted to guarantee a stable core hence the Kuminga chase. They wanted pieces not just for the upcoming season in mind but moving forward.

Jones is 29 and doesn’t have the age advantage that Kuminga could have offered but he is a seasonal star, which could be an advantage as well.